In Bahamas, rescue efforts crippled in ‘crisis of epic proportions’

“This was a crisis of epic proportions,” said Marvin Dames, the minister of national security of the Bahamas, to reporters. Five people have died, but “unfortunately, we will see more deaths,” he said, adding that he expected children to be among them.

And all around, vicious winds and crashing waves brought on by Hurricane Dorian, one of the most powerful storms recorded in the Atlantic, continued to whip the low-lying islands of the northwestern Bahamas for a second day.

Desperate residents stranded on rooftops amid swirling currents. Rescue efforts stalled by flooded vehicles and roads turned to rivers. Communications in ruins and basic infrastructure — including shelters, hospitals and public buildings — under water.

Hurricane Dorian first made landfall in the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm Sunday, but then it lingered, pummeling the low-lying Grand Bahama and Abacos islands, blocking even a basic accounting of the number of victims and the destruction. The true extent of its toll is only beginning to emerge as the storm began to pull away.

Cindy Russell, a resident of Marsh Harbour whose home was destroyed, said she had no words to describe what Dorian left in its wake.

“It’s like we just need to be rescued and put on another island to start over again,” she said. “Complete devastation.”

Though the hurricane, now a Category 2, was pushing its way toward Florida, it was not expected to clear the islands until close to midnight Tuesday.

Over 2 million people along the coast in Florida, Georgia, and North and South Carolina were warned to evacuate as Dorian moved northwest. While the threat of a direct hit on Florida had all but evaporated, Dorian was expected to pass dangerously close to Georgia and South Carolina — and perhaps strike North Carolina — on Thursday or Friday.

A video from a helicopter flyover showed entire neighborhoods reduced to unrecognizable fields of rubble, houses crushed into splinters, and boats tossed into heaps like toys. About 60 percent of the land is under water, satellite company Iceye said Monday. That includes the airport.

“Storm surge is the No. 1 killer in a tropical storm,” said Dennis Feltgen, a meteorologist at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, speaking of the rising of the sea that results from the wind and pressure changes brought on by a storm.

In Freeport, the largest city on Grand Bahama, Sarah Kirkby watched helpless as a massive tidal flood poured in and inundated her house.

“It was absolutely terrifying,” she said. “I have never seen water come in like that. You don’t realize the power until you’re in it.”

Some local rescue efforts began Tuesday, she said, as the water began to recede, with neighbors manning Jet Skis to rescue people trapped on their roofs — but it was unclear where they might go, since many shelters were also flooded or damaged by the storm.

The islands in the northwestern Bahamas that were hit the hardest — the Abacos Islands and Grand Bahama — are 30 feet at their highest point, and the storm surge reached up to 23 feet, not counting the waves, said Joel Cline, the Tropical Program Coordinator at NOAA.

Photographs from flights over the island show trees sheared of limbs and leaves and saltwater ponds covering swaths of land where homes once stood. Some houses had their roofs ripped completely off, while others were reduced to piles of debris mired in water. All around, a rough ocean lapped at the low-lying islands.

On the Abaco Islands, east of Grand Bahama, officials believe whole towns have been wiped out. The area, whose population includes Haitian migrants living in shantytowns, is especially vulnerable.

Caribbean disaster response managers say that they may not be able to get any firsthand information out of the islands until Wednesday.

The Bahamas are no stranger to hurricanes. But Dorian, with sustained wind speeds of 185 mph, ranks as one of the strongest to ever make landfall, tied with the 1935 Labor Day hurricane.

The powerful storm’s sluggish pace ensured steady, brutal destruction.

On Tuesday, many residents faced the terrifying choice between staying in their rapidly-flooding homes or plunging into the volatile waters to seek shelter.

Tim Aylen, a Grand Bahama resident, waded through chest-deep storm surges with his wife and young son, spurred on by fear and horror. He barely had time to make the decision to flee.

“We have experienced a lot of hurricanes in our time, but nothing like this,” he said.

