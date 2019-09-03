Bodies of 20 victims recovered in California boat fire

Sheriff Bill Brown of Santa Barbara County said Tuesday morning that 20 bodies had been recovered and that divers had seen between four and six additional bodies in the wreckage but were not yet able to recover them. Five crew members were able to escape, including the captain, and were the only ones to survive. The boat, a 75-foot scuba vessel named the Conception, had 39 people on board — six crew members and 33 passengers.

As the scope of the disaster became clear, with 14 people still unaccounted for, family members gathered, some from outside of the region, on the coast at a family support center at a local fairground awaiting news. A makeshift memorial to the victims was erected at the harbor in Santa Barbara.

Officials Tuesday said they had called off a search for survivors of a devastating fire that engulfed a commercial scuba diving vessel off the coast of Southern California after recovering 20 bodies.

Among the victims were reportedly at least two students from the Pacific Collegiate School, a local charter school for grades 7 through 12, and two parents, according to local news reports.

Brown said among the 20 bodies recovered, 11 were women and nine were men. He said investigators were in the process of identifying the victims and collecting DNA samples from family members to help match the victims with loved ones.

Officials did not say what they believed to be the cause of the fire, only that the victims had been trapped by flames. According to regulations, the Conception was required to have smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, and officials said the vessel had been in compliance.

The Conception had been anchored off the shore of Santa Cruz Island, the largest of the Channel Islands.

The passengers had been on three-day diving expedition and at the time of the fire were sleeping below deck in double-stacked bunk beds, which were packed in one room, according to the website of Truth Aquatics, the Santa Barbara-based company that operated the vessel.

Rescuers Tuesday were planning to raze the boat — it is upside down in about 60 feet of water — and bring it to shore, after crafting a salvage plan to ensure the safety of responders.