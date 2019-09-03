15 images and videos that show the extent of Hurricane Dorian’s destruction in the Bahamas

Now a Category 2 storm , Dorian was centered about 45 miles north of Freeport and 105 miles east of Fort Pierce, Fla., as of late Tuesday morning, according to the Associated Press.

A catastrophic Hurricane Dorian has parked itself for about a day and a half over the Bahamas since hitting on Sunday as a powerful Category 5 storm, pounding the area with wind gusts as high as 22o miles per hour and devastating the area by demolishing homes, ripping off tree tops, and submerging parts of the islands under water. At least five deaths have been reported there.

Here’s a look, through images and videos, at just how dire the situation is in the Bahamas.

The Grand Bahama airport is basically underwater.

Video from local government officials on the island appears to show Grand Bahama airport underwater (exactly 6 feet underwater, according to the Associated Press). It has been shared widely by US officials and news outlets like CNN.

Hurricane Update: Iram Lewis,

Member of Parliament,

Central Grand Bahama sent me this video of Freeport International Airport: FPO pic.twitter.com/oDPIJXBnP9 — Dem House Leader (@kionnemcghee) September 2, 2019

This is what Grand Bahama International Airport looked like before and during Hurricane Dorian https://t.co/NF3eRdheth pic.twitter.com/lA5VwSwFl0 — CNN International (@cnni) September 3, 2019

In fact, much of the island itself appears to be flooded.

Other locals shared videos of the floodwaters infiltrating their homes.

A Bahamas official shared video of waves slamming his flooded home during Hurricane Dorian. pic.twitter.com/m5pPy1adNc — azcentral (@azcentral) September 3, 2019

CNN’s Jake Tapper also shared satellite images showing the island underwater.

.@ArtemisChats shares these images of Grand Bahama Island— on the left a satellite image taken on Monday at 11:44aET, on the right an image from Google Maps of the same regions of Grand Bahama Island prior to Hurricane Dorian: pic.twitter.com/3reqtEyo5G — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 3, 2019

In fact, Red Cross spokesman Matthew Cochrane said more than 13,000 houses, or about 45 percent of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco, were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed, according to the Associated Press.

Cars were also stuck in the floods, and people waded through waist-high water with their pets and belongings.

Matthew Aylen waded through water as he was rescued during Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas, on Tuesday. (Tim Aylen/Assocated Press)

Julia Aylen carried her dog through the waist-high water. (Tim Aylen/Associated Press)

The US Coast Guard airlifted at least 21 people injured on Abaco, and rescuers also used jet skis to reach some people, according to the Associated Press.

The storm also felled trees and had a devastating impact on roads and vegetation.

Winds from Hurricane Dorian reaching up to 220 miles per hour blew the tops off trees in Freeport, Bahamas, on Monday. (Tim Aylen/Associated Press)

Strong gusts from Hurricane Dorian whisked up water from the surface of a canal that leads to the sea in Freeport, Bahamas, on Monday. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)

A look at Dorian’s impact in Freeport, Bahamas, on Sunday, when the storm first hit. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)

Even during the destruction, one woman took in nearly 100 dogs.

According to ABC News, one woman in the Bahamas is riding out the storm — with nearly 100 stray dogs in her home.

“97 dogs are inside my house and 79 of them are inside my master bedroom,” the woman, who goes by the name Chella Phillips on Facebook, wrote online on Sunday. “Each island has abundance of homeless dogs, my heart is so broken for the ones without a place to hide a CAT 5 monster and only God can protect them now.”

She wrote online Monday that everyone was OK, adding: “I pray for the other islands who have unimaginable damages and I don’t see how any dogs or any living being could have survived outside. My heart goes out to them.”

You can’t miss Dorian from space.

NASA has been sharing images and live videos of the hurricane from the International Space Station. The latest images show the hurricane inching closer to the US mainland’s southeastern coast.

Coming up on NASA TV: Tune in starting at 10:37am ET for live views of #HurricaneDorian captured by high definition cameras outside the @Space_Station. Watch: https://t.co/mzKW5uV4hS pic.twitter.com/0czkniP41j — NASA (@NASA) September 3, 2019

LIVE NOW: Tune in for live views of #HurricaneDorian captured by high definition cameras outside the @Space_Station. Watch: https://t.co/8nPhbG3IFg — NASA (@NASA) September 3, 2019

NOAA satellite images also showed the hurricane slamming the Bahamas.

As #SuomiNPP passed over #HurricaneDorian early Tuesday morning, it captured this imagery of the storm's southern eyewall pounding #GrandBahamaIsland. The eye of #Dorian is now beginning to inch northwestward, according to the latest @NHC_Atlantic update. https://t.co/0jiKqWMCBf pic.twitter.com/oLO2DzwElp — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 3, 2019

Meanwhile, videos from the NOAA hurricane hunters showed the calm inside the eye of the storm on Monday — at least, before the plane dove into the wall of the system.

A video posted Sunday also showed how powerful Dorian was as a Category 5 storm.

INSIDE THE EYE OF HURRICANE DORIAN - #NOAA42 Kermit flies through Category 5 Hurricane #Dorian on 09/01/19 morning mission (credit: Ian Sears, NOAA). Forecasts and advisories at https://t.co/3phpgKMZaS, preparation tips at https://t.co/ZUC1oGAvw6 #FlyNOAA pic.twitter.com/iclEmItCtb — NOAA Aircraft Operations Center (@NOAA_HurrHunter) September 2, 2019

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.