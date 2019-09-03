Report urges social media companies to take down ‘provably’ false information

Such a move would be a major shift for the technology companies that have been hesitant to play the role of arbiters when it comes to policing content on their sites. Companies like Facebook have been investing heavily in fact-checking partnerships with news organizations and new technology aimed at limiting the spread of false information. But the companies don’t automatically remove content from their sites just because it’s provably false, as highlighted earlier this year when Facebook decided to leave up a doctored video that made House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appear drunk.

Disinformation on social media isn’t going away — it’s evolving as the 2020 election approaches. A New York University report published Tuesday is calling on tech companies to prepare by taking a more active role in removing ‘‘provably’’ false content from their sites.

Paul Barrett, the NYU professor who wrote the report, said those policies need to change to prepare for escalating disinformation threats ahead of the next election. He says the companies have to do everything they’ve been doing and more to prepare for the ever-changing threat.

‘‘They have to take responsibility for the way their sites are misused,’’ Barrett, deputy director of the NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights, told The Washington Post in an interview.

The report lays out sobering predictions about how a host of bad actors could build on the playbook that Russians executed to stoke political divisions ahead of the 2016 election. Since then, a new cast of actors — including Iran, China, and even domestic players — have shown they’re also capable of exploiting social media for political gain, and it’s likely they’ll use different techniques, like ‘‘deepfakes’’ or videos and images altered with artificial intelligence.

Here are Barret’s nine recommendations for how the companies should get ready for disinformation in 2020:

1. Invest in detecting and removing deepfake videos — before regulators step in and require companies to do so.

2. Take down content that can ‘‘definitively be shown to be untrue.’’

In his boldest proposal, Barrett argues companies are increasingly taking down other types of problematic content, like hate speech and posts deemed to be aimed at voter suppression. He argues that disinformation should be added to the list of content the companies eliminate when it’s clear the information is false. For example, he says the companies should take down an article that could be headlined, ‘‘The Sandy Hook Massacre Was Staged,’’ that is definitively false.

3. Hire a ‘‘content overseer’’ reporting directly to the chief executive and chief operating officer.

Barrett says right now, responsibility for content decisions tends to be ‘‘scattered’’ across many different teams at the tech companies.

4. Increase defenses against misinformation at Instagram.

Instagram has recently rolled out a new fact-checking tool, but specialists are concerned it might have limited impact on disinformation. Barrett says it’s time for Instagram and its parent company Facebook to come up with a clearer strategy for approaching disinformation, especially as he predicts phony memes could be a key tool bad actors deploy in 2020.

5. Restrict message forwarding even more at WhatsApp.

Earlier this year, Facebook instituted a five-time limit on message forwarding to WhatsApp groups to ensure rumors and fake news don’t fly rampant. Barrett thinks this is a good first step, but he recommends the company go further and only allow users to forward a message to a group chat once.

6. Pay more attention to the growing threat of for-profit disinformation campaigns.

For-profit disinformation services have gone global and are becoming more sophisticated, Barrett warns. There are signs some for-profit groups have used similar tactics as the Russian trolls in 2016, but their goal is to turn a profit rather than influence ideologies.

7. Support legislation to increase political ad transparency on social media.

Barrett thinks it’s time for the tech industry to throw its ‘‘considerable lobbying clout’’ behind bills like the Honest Ads Act, which would require tech companies to be more transparent about who is paying for political ads on their platforms. Companies like Facebook have taken voluntary steps to address this issue in the absence of regulation, and Facebook and Twitter have endorsed the legislation.

8. Collaborate more.

The companies should create a permanent intercompany task force focused on disinformation, Barrett argues. The companies have been working together more often to identify inauthentic behavior on their websites, but Barrett thinks they could do more if they had a more formal body to address disinformation.

9. Make social media literacy a prominent and permanent feature on their websites.

Barrett said that social media companies have made positive strides in supporting digital literacy programs that educate the public about disinformation, like supporting classes at school for children and teens. But he says the companies could post a reminder to their users about the threat of disinformation every time they log in.