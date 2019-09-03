A Texas Popeyes ran out of chicken sandwiches. Then a man pulled a gun

HOUSTON — Police say a man pulled a gun at a Popeyes restaurant in Houston after being told they were out of chicken sandwiches.

Houston police Lieutenant Larry Crowson says officers were called to the restaurant Monday night after a group of people tried to order a chicken sandwich.

Crowson says, ‘‘When the manager told them they were out, one of the males became upset and pulled a pistol and demanded a chicken sandwich. The manager again informed them they were out of sandwiches.’’