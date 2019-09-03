Upstate N.Y. ‘explosion’ may have been sonic boom from meteor, experts say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Some central New York residents reported hearing a loud, explosive-like sound that experts say may have been a sonic boom from a meteor.

The Post-Standard reports 911 centers in both Onondaga and Oswego counties reported receiving several calls about a loud boom Monday evening.

Robert Lunsford, a manager at the American Meteor Society, says the evidence points to a sonic boom created by a meteor burning up in the earth’s atmosphere.