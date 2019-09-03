What you need to know about hurricane season

Hurricane Dorian has caused catastrophic damage this week. Perhaps you have some questions about why the storms occur in the first place, what makes them move fast or slow, and why some of them seem to intensify so fast. Let’s address those questions.

There are two named storms and two areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin on Tuesday.

The peak of hurricane season is one week away, and the Atlantic is going to continue to be quite active.

What is a hurricane?

A hurricane is nature’s way of moving the excess heat in the tropics northward. The heat builds up during the summer months, and once the ocean temperatures get to 80 degrees, large clusters of thunderstorms can form and sometimes organize. This generally occurs along a zone known as the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone. You can see a lot of cloudiness and thunderstorms along this zone, just north of the equator.

Advertisement

The Inter Tropical Convergence Zone is visible along the equatorial region. (COD Weather)

Within these thunderstorms, the air is rising incredibly rapidly and pulling stored heat out of the ocean. As the air rises, it cools and condenses. More heat is released at the top of these thunderstorms.

All this air pools and creates an area of high pressure from which the air will start spreading out. Eventually, that air will cool and sink back to the surface and be pulled into the low pressure at the ground.

As the thunderstorm continues to grow and the air continues to circulate, the storm will become stronger. If conditions continue to be favorable, it will become a tropical storm and then reach hurricane status. An eye will often form at this point.

A hurricane is collection of rotating thunderstorms. The storm is rotating counterclockwise, although the outflow at the top of the storm is going clockwise. (NOAA)

Why don’t hurricanes form more often if the water is warm enough?

For a hurricane to form, the conditions have to be just right. Not only does the water have to be at the perfect temperature, but if you have a lot of wind at the upper levels of the atmosphere, it will tend to blow the thunderstorms apart and not let them become organized.

Advertisement

Dry air can also get caught up in the atmosphere and suppress the formation of thunderstorms. Dust from the Sahara Desert can also inhibit storm formation, as was the case early last summer.

Dust blew across the Atlantic from Africa to the Caribbean between July 6-12, 2018. Suomi/NPP satellite images/climate.gov.

Why do some storms intensify so fast?

Sometimes, a hurricane can go from a Category 1 through the different stages incredibly rapidly. At other times, a hurricane may just linger in a more weakened state. The two main criteria allowing a hurricane to gain strength are the lack of any wind shear and warm ocean waters at least 150 feet deep.

Wind shear is when you have stronger winds at the upper levels and they change direction with height. Shear keeps the symmetrical nature of a hurricane from taking hold. This is one of the reasons why hurricanes tend to dissipate when they move northward — because they often encounter wind shear along with cooler ocean water.

Wind shear will cause a hurricane to become tilted and often weaken. (NOAA)

Forecasting a storm’s intensity is more difficult than forecasting the track. The National Hurricane Center, which is part of the National Weather Service, has to absorb a lot of data from all sorts of models when making forecasts. Sometimes the guidance can be too aggressive or not aggressive enough. When a cluster of storms is present, even before they form into a tropical storm, it is investigated by hurricane-hunting aircraft. The prediction for these clusters, called “invests,” can be way off the mark.

Forecasting how clusters of thunderstorms may become a tropical storm/hurricane is difficult and not highly accurate. (NOAA)

Forecast errors inside of two days are actually quite low. (NOAA)

Why do some storms move so fast and others just stall?

Like any storm, a hurricane depends on air currents to steer it. Typically, high pressure over the Atlantic will drive storms west across the Atlantic basin. Depending on the configuration of this Atlantic high, as well as other weather systems, a hurricane may end up in the Gulf of Mexico, curve away from the United States, or even head into New England.

Advertisement

Category 4 and 5 hurricane tracks from 1851-2016 in the East Atlantic ocean basin. Storms move west to east and then northward. (NOAA)

If the steering currents become weak or non-existent, a storm can stall. This is what happened with Dorian this week — that’s why it was over the Bahamas for nearly two days.

The steering currents before Dorian became a monster storm. (CIMSS)

Are storms getting bigger and stronger?

Ocean temperatures have increased over the past several decades and in August we saw the warmest month recorded since 1854. You now know the hurricane depends on warm ocean water for its fuel, so it stands to reason that the warmer the oceans, the stronger hurricanes may become.

There is still some conflicting research on whether in the future the number of hurricanes will increase, or if the number stays the same but those that occur end up stronger. Regardless, this will be an area of research scientists will be closely examining in the coming decade.

Follow Dave Epstein on Twitter @growingwisdom.