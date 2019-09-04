Democratic candidates focus on climate change in town halls

The unique and lengthy climate conversations promised to hand Republicans ammunition for next year’s general election fight by emphasizing one common element in the Democrats’ climate change plans: their overwhelming — and overwhelmingly costly — scope. But the 10 Democrats who participated in the seven-hour series of climate change forums on CNN didn’t shrink from making sweeping promises.

WASHINGTON — Top Democratic presidential contenders talked tough Wednesday on cutting climate-damaging emissions from oil, gas, and coal, turning their focus to global warming in a marathon evening of town halls that gave the candidates a chance to distinguish themselves on a topic of growing importance to their party’s liberal base.

‘‘We have a moral responsibility to act and act boldly. And to do that, yes, it is going to be expensive,’’ said Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who billed his $16 trillion climate change plan as a necessary response to scientists’ calls for dramatic cuts to carbon emissions.

Former vice president Joe Biden took a more pragmatic view, even as he defended his own climate proposal as ‘‘aggressive enough’’ to meet the challenge. Biden has pledged to regulate fracking, though not abolish it, as some rivals have.

After facing sharp questions about his plans to attend a Thursday fund-raiser hosted by the cofounder of a natural gas company, Biden defended his decision as consistent with a pledge he signed to turn away any contributions from fossil fuel executives or lobbyists.

California Senator Kamala Harris vowed that, as president, she would ban fracking and take other steps to cut fossil fuel emissions. Harris said she would eliminate the Senate filibuster, if necessary, to get liberal Democrats’ sweeping Green New Deal proposal passed with a simple majority vote.

In her new climate proposal, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren would eliminate planet-warming emissions from power plants, vehicles, and buildings over 10 years, and add an additional $1 trillion in spending to subsidize that transition. The spending would be paid for, she said, by reversing the Trump administration’s tax cuts for wealthy individuals and corporations.

Former housing secretary Julián Castro cited the extreme weather over the summer to illustrate the urgency of the moment. ‘‘We see that now with Hurricane Dorian,’’ he said.