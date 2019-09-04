‘Emily Doe’ in Stanford sexual assault case reveals her name: Chanel Miller

She has been known to the world as “Emily Doe,” the sexual assault victim of Stanford swimmer Brock Turner. Now she’s revealing her name and face. Chanel Miller, here reading her victim impact statement, gives her first interview to "60 Minutes" https://t.co/U4GDOofVj6 pic.twitter.com/cpVMwCZ4Sk

Chanel Miller , who was in her early 20s at the time of the January 2015 assault, has come forward to share her story in a new 368-page book, titled “ Know My Name ,” which will be released Sept. 24. She also sat for an interview with CBS’s “ 60 Minutes ,” which will air on Sept. 22.

The woman who was dubbed “Emily Doe” in the sexual assault case involving Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner has revealed her full identity in a forthcoming memoir that will be released this month.

According to her author profile on Penguin Random House’s website, Miller “is a writer and artist who received her BA in Literature from the College of Creative Studies at the University of California, Santa Barbara.” She lives in San Francisco, according to her profile.

Miller’s case gained national attention after she read a heart-wrenching 7,200-word victim impact statement in court during Turner’s trial in 2016. She began the statement by saying, “You don’t know me, but you’ve been inside me, and that’s why we’re here today.”

She continued to explain her ordeal in the statement, adding, ‘‘You took away my worth, my privacy, my energy, my time, my intimacy, my confidence, my own voice, until today.’’

Prosecutors said that Turner assaulted Miller while she was unconscious behind a dumpster on campus. Turner was caught by two passersby, described by Miller in her statement as Swedish graduate students.

“When the policeman arrived and interviewed the evil Swede who tackled you, he was crying so hard he couldn’t speak because of what he’d seen,” she wrote in her statement.

Turner was convicted in 2016 on three felony charges: sexual assault of an unconscious person, sexual assault of an intoxicated person, and sexual assault with intent to commit rape. He was sentenced to six months in jail — a sentence that was widely criticized as too lenient. He served three months of that sentence, according to The New York Times.

The judge in the case, Aaron Persky, was recalled as a result of the ensuing uproar.

It has been known that “Emily Doe” was writing a memoir, but it wasn’t previously clear if she would reveal her identity.

Miller — then known only as “Emily Doe” — was named Glamour’s “Woman of the Year” in 2016, as her statement, the magazine said, was a ‘‘take-no-prisoners’’ account that ‘‘changed the conversation about sexual assault forever.’’

Then-Vice President Joe Biden also penned an open letter to her published online, calling her a “warrior” and saying he was “in awe of your courage for speaking out.”

‘‘I do not know your name — but your words are forever seared on my soul.’’ Biden also wrote that her statement should be required reading.

“The millions who have been touched by your story will never forget you,” he wrote.