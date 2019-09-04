Pope on critics: It’s ‘an honor if the Americans attack me’

Pope Francis acknowledged his growing opposition within the conservative right wing of the US Catholic Church and said in offhand remarks aboard the papal plane Wednesday that it is ‘‘an honor if the Americans attack me.’’

Francis commented on critics of his papacy when he received a copy of a new book about his detractors in the United States, ‘‘How America Wants to Change the Pope.’’ Author Nicholas Seneze presented it to Francis on a flight to southern Africa.

In his book, Seneze charts the fierce criticism of Francis among American conservatives who loathe his outreach to migrants and China, his denunciation of free-market capitalism, his environmental concerns, and his relaxation of church rules on the death penalty and sacraments for civilly remarried Catholics.