Trump denies ever suggesting that Pence stay at a Trump-owned hotel in Ireland
President Trump on Wednesday denied ever telling Vice President Mike Pence or Attorney General William Barr to use his family-owned properties, but defended them for choosing ‘‘the best.’’
The president was responding to questions about Pence’s decision to stay at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Ireland, while meeting with Irish leaders in Dublin this week, a more than 140-mile commute.
‘‘I had no involvement, other than it’s a great place,’’ Trump said. ‘‘It wasn’t my idea for Mike to go there.’’
On Tuesday, Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, said it was Trump who suggested Pence stay at his hotel after he heard that Pence planned to visit family in Doonbeg.
‘‘I don’t suggest anything, nor did I speak to the attorney general about using my hotel,’’ Trump said, referring to Barr’s plans to host a holiday party at the Trump International Hotel. ‘‘I have a lot of hotels all over the place, and people, they use them because they’re the best.’’
By choosing to take his business to a Trump property — even if not directly instructed to by Trump — Pence is putting taxpayer dollars into Trump’s private business coffers.
While Barr is paying for his party himself, critics have panned as unethical the nation’s leading law enforcement official spending $30,000 at a venue owned by the president.
