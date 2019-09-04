Trump denies ever suggesting that Pence stay at a Trump-owned hotel in Ireland

President Trump on Wednesday denied ever telling Vice President Mike Pence or Attorney General William Barr to use his family-owned properties, but defended them for choosing ‘‘the best.’’

The president was responding to questions about Pence’s decision to stay at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Ireland, while meeting with Irish leaders in Dublin this week, a more than 140-mile commute.

‘‘I had no involvement, other than it’s a great place,’’ Trump said. ‘‘It wasn’t my idea for Mike to go there.’’