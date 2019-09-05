Charleston to climate deniers: Come walk in our boots

Life has changed. Starting in October 2015, the city has been socked by one devastating storm after another: the Thousand Year Flood, then hurricanes Matthew, Irm,a and now, maybe worst of all, Dorian. Hurricane Florence just missed us last September, and instead flattened Wilmington, N.C. Climate change deniers, if there is such a thing outside Donald Trump’s White House, should come walk in our boots.

Charlestonians have had plenty of time to hone our gallows humor as we have been swamped by four major storms in four years, and the disastrous flooding that comes with them. All Charleston hurricanes are forever measured against Hugo in 1989, but for the next quarter century we were spared — life was good. The rest of the world discovered Charleston, too, as one silly magazine list after another declared us America’s best city.

I know all too much about this. After 30 years in Boston and seven in London, I finally came home four years ago. We bought a classic 125-year-old Charleston single house South of Broad, the picture-postcard neighborhood of grand homes and ancient oaks that defines the city’s style. Savage Street hadn’t flooded since Hugo; we flooded three times in two years.

What I learned is that there are two kinds of people in the world: those who have water in their house and those who don’t. And that, as much as anything, is what makes fixing flooding so difficult in Charleston and in cities and towns across the country. You are sorry your neighbor got flooded, but it’s really not your problem.

In a search for answers, Charleston brought in the Dutch, who have turned centuries of living below sea level into a thriving flood-consulting business. Speaking before a packed house at the historic Dock Street Theater, the Dutch ambassador told the crowd that there are ways to learn to live with water, but it’s not just in the engineering. The key, he said, was this: In the Netherlands, everyone is in it together. If it happens to one, it happens to all.

This is not the American way. Americans are individually generous but collectively cheap. Whether it’s health care or flooding, Americans are expected to be largely on their own. This is an ethic that will doom us in the face of global climate change.

Charleston — like Boston, built on landfill — is confronting an all-hands-on-deck emergency, brought on by the rising seas, and decades of over-development and under-investment in infrastructure. It’s still not being treated that way, not even close.

Rather than prioritizing flood relief, many locals are willing to spend hundreds of millions on a highway to save two minutes on their morning commute. The city’s famed Low Battery, which protects the downtown (and much of the tax base), was built in three years a century ago, but will take up to 10 years to rebuild because there’s no money. No matter that engineers have said it could fall down in the next storm.

Charleston is 60 days away from a mayoral election, and flooding will be the number one issue. But this is a crisis that is far beyond Charleston’s ability to solve on its own.

The city has put a $2 billion price tag on the flooding crisis, and that may turn out to be low. With 135,000 residents and a $200 million annual budget, half of that going to cops and fire, there is no way Charleston is going to tax its way out of the crisis. The state has been little help, the federal government even less.

Things have to change. We did: Last year we sold the South of Broad home we loved — the one that was under water three times in two years — and moved to higher ground on the peninsula where we were able to ride out Dorian. We won’t be the last of the flood refugees.

Charleston is a great city. It’s also sick city. And it’s not alone.

Steve Bailey, a former Boston Globe columnist, writes for the Post and Courier in Charleston. He can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com.