DNA hints the Loch Ness ‘monster’ might be giant eel

By Malcolm Ritter Associated Press,September 5, 2019, 26 minutes ago
This undated photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is the Loch Ness monster in Scotland.
NEW YORK — A scientist who collected DNA from Scotland’s Loch Ness suggests the lake’s fabled monster might be a giant eel.

Neil Gemmell from the University of Otago in New Zealand says the project found a surprisingly high amount of eel DNA in the water. He cautioned that it’s not clear whether that indicates a gigantic eel or just a lot of little ones.

Professor Neil Gemmell with a beaker of water on the shores of Loch Ness.
But he said at a news conference in Scotland on Thursday that the idea of a giant eel is at least plausible.

The DNA project found no evidence to support the notion that the monster is a long-necked ancient reptile called a plesiosaur.

Loch Ness is the largest and second deepest body of fresh water in the British Isles.

Tourists take in Urquhart Castle on the banks of Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands in June 2018.
