US imposes $4.5 million fine on Michigan State over Larry Nassar case

The public university has faced a reckoning since Larry Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State sports doctor, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and since scores of women gave harrowing testimony about the abuse they suffered — and how school officials did not help them. That was followed by revelations about sexual assault allegations leveled against William Strampel, the former dean of MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine and Nassar’s supervisor.

The Education Department is fining Michigan State University a record $4.5 million and requiring the school to make major changes after finding a ‘‘systemic failure to protect students from sexual abuse.’’

The Office for Civil Rights investigation concluded that Michigan State failed to adequately respond to reports of sexual misconduct by Nassar and Strampel, failed to take steps to protect students while complaints were pending, and failed to act to end any harassment.

‘‘I want to thank each of the survivors who came forward and shared their stories,’’ Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a written statement Thursday. ‘‘Doing so took an incredible amount of courage. Never again should incidents of sexual misconduct on campuses — or anywhere — be swept under the rug. Students, faculty and staff must all feel empowered to come forward, know that they will be taken seriously, and know that the Department of Education will hold schools accountable.’’

The university signed an agreement with the Education Department to make major changes to the way it handles complaints and prevents sexual misconduct on campus.

The department in 2016 levied a $2.4 million fine against Pennsylvania State University in connection with the Jerry Sandusky scandal, in which the assistant coach was convicted of sexually abusing several children over the course of more than a decade.

