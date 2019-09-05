Jason Greenblatt, a designer of Trump’s Middle East peace plan, is leaving the administration

Trump officials have said that the plan will not be released before Israel’s Sept. 17 election, which will determine the fate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close Trump ally who has overseen expansionist policies in the occupied West Bank. The vote, if close, could be followed by months of political jockeying to build a governing coalition, which could further delay the plan’s release.

Greenblatt has worked closely since early 2017 with Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, to design what Trump has called the “ultimate deal.” But their secretive plan has been delayed for several months, and it is unclear when it will be released — and whether Greenblatt will be around for the rollout.

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s special envoy for Middle East peace, Jason Greenblatt, will leave the administration, according to a senior Trump official, raising new questions about a long-delayed plan to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

On Thursday, the Trump official would only say about the plan that, “The vision is now complete and will be released when appropriate.”

Trump had warm words for Greenblatt on Twitter. “Jason has been a loyal and great friend and fantastic lawyer,” Trump wrote, praising his “dedication to Israel.”

By the time the administration’s peace plan is revealed, Greenblatt, formerly a longtime top lawyer to the Trump Organization, may have returned to private life. He accepted a huge pay cut in early 2017 when he took his White House job at an annual salary of about $180,000. His wife and six children have remained at their home in Teaneck, N.J. It is unclear whether Greenblatt will return to the Trump Organization after he leaves the government.

Greenblatt will remain on the job “in the coming period,” the official said. The absence of a commitment to stay through the plan’s release is sure to stir doubts about its viability, which many regional experts and officials already doubt will break a decadeslong stalemate between Israel and the Palestinians. Some Trump administration critics expect it will be a largely political document designed to bolster Netanyahu, assuming he survives this month’s election, and to affirm Trump’s domestic standing with conservative Jews and evangelical Christians who support Israeli territorial expansion.

But Trump officials argue that their peace effort is a serious one that incorporates lessons from the mistakes of several past administrations, although they have so far provided few details beyond a call for major new economic development in Palestinian areas.

After Greenblatt’s departure, Avi Berkowitz, an adviser to Kushner, will become “more involved in the process,” the Trump official said. So will Brian Hook, the State Department’s special representative for Iran.

Hook has already worked closely on the Israel-Palestinian file, a reflection of the Trump team’s theory that Israel and its Sunni Arab enemies can unite against a shared adversary: Tehran’s Shiite-led government.

Hook joined Kushner and Greenblatt for a midsummer Middle East tour meant to build support for their proposal from Arab leaders, whose backing they hope to win for a peace initiative that is expected to demand far more concessions from the Palestinians than from the Israelis. The Trump administration has been closely aligned with Netanyahu’s government on security and territorial issues, while taking an openly adversarial stance toward Palestinian leaders.