Dorian’s floodwaters trap people in attics in North Carolina

Its winds down to 90 miles per hour, Dorian howled over the Outer Banks as a far weaker storm than the brute that wreaked havoc on the Bahamas at the start of the week. Just when it looked as if its run up the Southeast coast was coming to a relatively quiet end, the Category 1 hurricane lashed communities with rain and surging seas, flooding the first floors of many homes, even ones on stilts.

Sheriff’s officials rushed medics and other rescuers to Ocracoke Island — accessible only by boat or air — to reach those who made the mistake of defying mandatory evacuation orders along the 200-mile ribbon of low-lying islands that sticks out from the Eastern Seaboard like the side-view mirror on a car.

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. — A weakened Hurricane Dorian flooded homes on North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Friday with a fury that took even storm-hardened residents by surprise, forcing people to climb into their attics. Hundreds were feared trapped by high water, and neighbors used boats to rescue one another.

‘‘There is significant concern about hundreds of people trapped on Ocracoke Island,’’ Governor Roy Cooper said.

Over and over, longtime residents said that they had never seen flooding so bad, or that places in their homes that had never flooded before were inundated.

‘‘We were all on social media laughing about how we’d done well and there was really no flooding at all, just rain, typical rain,’’ said Steve Harris, who has lived on Ocracoke Island for most of the last 19 years. And then, ‘‘the wall of water just came rushing through the island.’’

The Coast Guard began landing aircraft on the island to drop off local law enforcement officers and evacuate a resident in need of medical care, and authorities used military vehicles to reach those stranded. Residents were told to get to the highest point in their homes as they waited to be rescued.

Meanwhile, in the storm-ravaged Bahamas, residents carrying their possessions in duffel bags and shopping carts gathered at the port in Grand Abaco on Friday in hopes of getting off the hurricane-devastated island, amid signs of rising frustration over the pace of the disaster-relief effort.

‘‘It’s chaos here,’’ said Gee Rolle, a 44-year-old construction worker who waited with his wife for a boat that could take them to the capital, Nassau. ‘‘The government is trying their best, but at the same time, I don’t think they’re doing a good enough job to evacuate the people. It ain’t livable for nobody.’’

The Bahamian Health Ministry said helicopters and boats were on the way, but officials warned of delays because of severe flooding.

The search for victims and survivors went on five days after Dorian slammed the Bahamas with 185-mile-per-hour winds that obliterated countless homes. Officials said 30 people have been confirmed dead, but the toll is sure to rise.

At the port, some of those who lined up behind a yellow cloth tape arrived as early as 1 a.m., hoping to get to Nassau.

In Buxton on Hatteras Island, close to where Dorian blew ashore, Radio Hatteras volunteer Mary Helen Goodloe-Murphy said that people were calling in to report that ‘‘houses are shaking like crazy’’ and that ‘‘it’s never been like this before.’’

Around midmorning, the eye of the storm came ashore at Cape Hatteras, Dorian’s first landfall in the continental United States after a week and a half in which it spread fear up and down the coast and kept people guessing as to where it would go.

It is expected to remain a hurricane as it sweeps up the Eastern Seaboard through Saturday, veering far enough offshore that its hurricane-force winds are unlikely to pose any threat to land in the United States.

More than 350,000 people were without electricity in the Carolinas and Virginia as Dorian moved up the coast.

At least four deaths in the Southeast were blamed on Dorian. All were men in Florida or North Carolina who died in falls or by electrocution while trimming trees, putting up storm shutters, or otherwise getting ready for the hurricane.