Hiker at Yosemite dies after 500-foot fall

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — A hiker in Yosemite National Park fell to her death Thursday while climbing to the top of the iconic granite cliffs of Half Dome, where cables are installed each summer.

Danielle Burnett, 29, of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., was scaling the steepest part of the trail Thursday when she fell more than 500 feet down the rocky terrain, according to park spokesman Scott Gediman.

Burnett was dead when Park Rangers arrived on the scene, Gediman said.