How to help victims of Hurricane Dorian in Bahamas

Here are some of the relief organizations accepting donations, both money and supplies, and volunteers, to aid Hurricane Dorian victims. People in the United States searching for family members and friends in the Bahamas should contact the State Department’s Office of Overseas Citizens Services at 1-888-407-4747.

American Red Cross - 1-800-HELP NOW

https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-dorian-donations.html/