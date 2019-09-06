How to help victims of Hurricane Dorian in Bahamas
Here are some of the relief organizations accepting donations, both money and supplies, and volunteers, to aid Hurricane Dorian victims. People in the United States searching for family members and friends in the Bahamas should contact the State Department’s Office of Overseas Citizens Services at 1-888-407-4747.
American Red Cross - 1-800-HELP NOW
https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-dorian-donations.html/
Americares - 1-800-486-HELP
https://www.americares.org/en/what-we-do/emergency-programs/ep-hurricane-dorian/
Caring for the Bahamas - 1-727-777-3204
https://www.gofundme.com/f/caring-for-the-bahamas
People can also order supplies on Amazon to be sent to Bahamas.
https://www.caringforthebahamas.com/ministries
Catholic Relief Services - 1-877-435-7277
https://support.crs.org/donate/hurricane-dorian
Direct Relief International - 1-805-964-4767
https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/hurricane-dorian/
Episcopal Relief and Development - 1-855-312-4325
https://support.episcopalrelief.org/hurricane-relief
Feed My Starving Children - 1-763-504-2919
https://www.fmsc.org/the-feed/news-and-updates/2019/september/hurricanedorian
Greater Miami Jewish Federation - 1-305.576.4000
https://jewishmiami.org/gift/hurricanedorian/
Mercy Corps - 1-888-747-7440
https://www.mercycorps.org/donate/hurricane-dorian-makes-landfall-hrf
Pan American Development Foundation - 1-202-458-3969
https://www.padf.org/hurricane-dorian
Salvation Army - 1-800-SAL-ARMY
https://give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081/#!/donation/checkout
Samaritan’s Purse - 1-828-262-1980
People can donate at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/hurricane-dorian-relief
People can sign up to volunteer at https://www.spvolunteer.org/project-response/209
Save the Children - 1-203-221-4000
http://service.convio.net/maintenance.html?df_id=3562&3562.donation=form1
The Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Fund and Foundation
https://www.gofundme.com/f/grand-bahama-disaster-relief-foundation
The Smile Trust - 1-786-877-7826
https://mthsmile.com/donate/
UNICEF - 1-800-367-5437
https://donate.unicefusa.org/page/contribute/help-hurricane-dorian-relief
World Central Kitchen - 1-202-844-6430
https://donate.wck.org/give/236738/#!/donation/checkout
World Vision - 1-888-511-6548
https://donate.worldvision.org/give/disaster-relief-in-the-usa