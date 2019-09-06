fb-pixel

How to help victims of Hurricane Dorian in Bahamas

By Sofia Saric Globe Correspondent,September 6, 2019, an hour ago
Residents passed damage caused by Hurricane Dorian on Sept. 5 in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas.
Residents passed damage caused by Hurricane Dorian on Sept. 5 in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas.

Here are some of the relief organizations accepting donations, both money and supplies, and volunteers, to aid Hurricane Dorian victims. People in the United States searching for family members and friends in the Bahamas should contact the State Department’s Office of Overseas Citizens Services at 1-888-407-4747.

American Red Cross - 1-800-HELP NOW

https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-dorian-donations.html/

Americares - 1-800-486-HELP

https://www.americares.org/en/what-we-do/emergency-programs/ep-hurricane-dorian/

Caring for the Bahamas - 1-727-777-3204

https://www.gofundme.com/f/caring-for-the-bahamas

People can also order supplies on Amazon to be sent to Bahamas.

https://www.caringforthebahamas.com/ministries

Catholic Relief Services - 1-877-435-7277

https://support.crs.org/donate/hurricane-dorian

Direct Relief International - 1-805-964-4767

https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/hurricane-dorian/

Episcopal Relief and Development - 1-855-312-4325

https://support.episcopalrelief.org/hurricane-relief

Feed My Starving Children - 1-763-504-2919

https://www.fmsc.org/the-feed/news-and-updates/2019/september/hurricanedorian

Greater Miami Jewish Federation - 1-305.576.4000

https://jewishmiami.org/gift/hurricanedorian/

Mercy Corps - 1-888-747-7440

https://www.mercycorps.org/donate/hurricane-dorian-makes-landfall-hrf

Pan American Development Foundation - 1-202-458-3969

https://www.padf.org/hurricane-dorian

Salvation Army - 1-800-SAL-ARMY

https://give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081/#!/donation/checkout

Samaritan’s Purse - 1-828-262-1980

People can donate at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/hurricane-dorian-relief

People can sign up to volunteer at https://www.spvolunteer.org/project-response/209

Save the Children - 1-203-221-4000

http://service.convio.net/maintenance.html?df_id=3562&3562.donation=form1

The Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Fund and Foundation

https://www.gofundme.com/f/grand-bahama-disaster-relief-foundation

The Smile Trust - 1-786-877-7826

https://mthsmile.com/donate/

UNICEF - 1-800-367-5437

https://donate.unicefusa.org/page/contribute/help-hurricane-dorian-relief

World Central Kitchen - 1-202-844-6430

https://donate.wck.org/give/236738/#!/donation/checkout

World Vision - 1-888-511-6548

https://donate.worldvision.org/give/disaster-relief-in-the-usa