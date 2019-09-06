One acquittal and one hung jury for Ghost Ship defendants

SAN FRANCISCO — A jury in Oakland, Calif., acquitted one man and could not reach a decision on a second man’s role in a 2016 warehouse blaze that killed 36 people, one of the deadliest structural fires in recent American history.

The fire tore through a late-night party in Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood on Dec. 2, 2016, in a building that had been transformed into a ramshackle artist collective known as Ghost Ship.

Many of the building’s residents were living there in violation of zoning laws, and the tragedy highlighted the glaring failures of the city’s leaders to enforce building and fire codes. The inferno also became an emblem of the rising cost of living in the Bay Area, which led so many people to seek shelter in a rundown building.