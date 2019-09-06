One acquittal and one hung jury for Ghost Ship defendants
SAN FRANCISCO — A jury in Oakland, Calif., acquitted one man and could not reach a decision on a second man’s role in a 2016 warehouse blaze that killed 36 people, one of the deadliest structural fires in recent American history.
The fire tore through a late-night party in Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood on Dec. 2, 2016, in a building that had been transformed into a ramshackle artist collective known as Ghost Ship.
Many of the building’s residents were living there in violation of zoning laws, and the tragedy highlighted the glaring failures of the city’s leaders to enforce building and fire codes. The inferno also became an emblem of the rising cost of living in the Bay Area, which led so many people to seek shelter in a rundown building.
The two men on trial were Derick Almena, 49, the master tenant and leaseholder, and Max Harris, 29, described by prosecutors as Almena’s right hand in managing the warehouse, who collected rent from tenants and arranged events. They each were charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter and faced a maximum of 39 years in prison.
Harris was acquitted, and the jury told Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson that they could not reach a verdict on similar charges against Almena.
“I’m just stunned,” said Alberto Vega, 36, whose brother Alex Vega was one of the victims, outside the courtroom. “I feel sick to my stomach. It was obvious what rules were broken.”
Ten jurors favored conviction of Almena and two were opposed, according to Brian Getz, one of Almena’s defense lawyers. A hearing will be held next month to discuss a new trial, he said.
