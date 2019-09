■ Correction: Because of an editing error, the story “9 Myths About Ticks and Lyme Disease, Debunked” in the Aug. 25 issue of the Globe Magazine incorrectly classified ticks. Ticks are arachnids.The Globe regrets the error.

