Republican official vows to stop Kelly ‘dead in his tracks’

“Support the Republican Party of Arizona today and, together, we’ll stop gun-grabber Mark Kelly dead in his tracks,” the chairwoman, Kelli Ward, wrote Thursday in an e-mail, the Associated Press reported. The e-mail also targeted Kelly’s platform supporting gun safety.

Kelly is the husband of former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, whom a gunman shot in the head in 2011 during a meeting she was hosting for constituents. Giffords, then a member of the House of Representatives, survived the attack, which killed six people and wounded a dozen others.

The chairwoman of the Republican Party of Arizona defended an e-mail on Friday in which she had said the party would stop Mark Kelly, a Democrat running for US Senate, “dead in his tracks.”

Given the backdrop of heightened attention to mass shootings — 53 people died in such attacks last month alone — and the episode in which Giffords was shot, Ward’s e-mail drew criticism.

Representative Ruben Gallego, an Arizona Democrat, tweeted Friday that it was “disgusting” and said Martha McSally, the Republican senator whose seat Kelly is seeking, should call on Ward to resign.

A representative for McSally could not immediately be reached Saturday.

Jacob Peters, a spokesman for Kelly, said in a statement that Kelly was running for Senate “to overcome this type of nasty divisiveness that does nothing for Arizonans.”

“This dangerous rhetoric has absolutely no place in Arizona and is what’s wrong with our politics,” the statement said.

A spokesman for Ward did not directly address the criticism, but pointed to a series of tweets in which she had defended herself.

“Utterly ridiculous!” Ward wrote on Twitter on Friday with a link to a Bloomberg article that cited the “stark wording” of the e-mail.

Ward said she did not wish Kelly harm.

“We disagree politically on the Constitution and the #2a, and I’m well aware of the harm his policies would cause should he ever be elected,” she wrote, using a hashtag referring to the Second Amendment. “Dishonest stories like this are dangerous and irresponsible.”

Paul Gosar, a Republican congressman from Arizona, defended Ward.

“Differentiating between idioms, slang, analogies, and metaphors from statement of facts” is learned in childhood, Gosar wrote on Twitter. “Ignore #FakeNews and it’s handmaidens of stupid outrage.”

On his website, Kelly, who is a Navy combat veteran and a retired astronaut, promised to work for universal background checks and to keep guns out of the hands of stalkers and domestic abusers. He also wants to reduce mass shootings and suicides.

Kelly announced in February his bid for the Senate in the 2020 election.

He is challenging McSally, who was a member of Congress when Governor Doug Ducey appointed her in December to fill the seat left vacant by the death of John McCain.

She was appointed after a placeholder appointee, Jon Kyl, resigned.

The race is being closely watched, as Arizona is one of several contests that could decide control of the Senate in 2020.