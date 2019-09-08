2 dead, 3 injured in small plane crash at Nevada airport

HENDERSON, Nev. — Two people were killed and three others injured Saturday night in the crash of a small private plane near Henderson Executive Airport, authorities said.

The single-engine Beechcraft Sierra plane took off from the runway, had a mechanical issue and turned around in an attempt to land when it crashed south of the airport, Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards told The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The propeller plane was bound for the Gillispie Field airport in El Cajon, California, around 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of San Diego, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor told the newspaper in an emailed statement.