Poll shows Biden maintaining lead in Democratic race

Despite a field of more than 20 aspirants, the Democratic race shows Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts forming the top tier of candidates. They are the only candidates whose support registers in double digits. All the others not only are in single digits but also are trailing the top three by at least 11 percentage points.

Former vice president Joe Biden holds a modest lead in the contest for the Democratic presidential nomination, bolstered by his personal appeal and perceptions among Democratic voters that he has the best chance of defeating President Trump in the 2020 general election, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.

Support for Biden and Sanders among registered Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents has remained steady since the last Post-ABC survey, conducted in July. Warren, however, has gained ground and shares second place with Sanders. Senator Kamala Harris of California, whose performance in the first debate in Miami in June was lauded by Democratic voters, has since fallen back.

The survey is a snapshot of the still-early Democratic race, with five months of campaigning before the first votes are cast in Iowa, followed by contests in New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina. Nearly 6 in 10 Democratic-leaning voters say they would consider switching to support another candidate for the party’s nomination or that they still don’t have a preference.

But the stratification of the field is likely to shape upcoming events and the behavior of the candidates, most immediately in the third debate, which will take place in Houston on Thursday night. That debate will be the first time all the leading candidates share the same stage, and the first time in particular that Biden and Warren will be debating together. Just 10 candidates have qualified for the Houston debate, which will be limited to a single night and will air on ABC.

The new survey shows Biden now favored by 29 percent of registered voters who are Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents. Sanders runs next with 19 percent, followed by Warren at 18 percent. In July, Biden was at 30 percent, Sanders at 19 percent, and Warren at 12 percent among Democratic-leaning voters.

Only six other candidates register at 2 percent or more. Harris has 7 percent support, down from 13 percent after the first debate. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg is supported by 4 percent, former congressman Beto O’Rourke of Texas and entrepreneur Andrew Yang by 3 percent apiece, and Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii by 2 percent of Democratic-leaning voters each.

Biden has put significant stock in his poll standing, using an early television ad in Iowa to tout his advantage over Trump in general-election matchups. During a conference call with reporters last week, Biden advisers said his advantage in Democratic primary polls represents far more than simply name identification and is based on voter knowledge of his years in the Senate and as President Obama’s vice president.

Biden also has made ending Trump’s presidency after one term a principal part of his campaign message, and the new poll underscores the degree to which he is seen — and by a wide margin — as the Democrat best positioned to do that. Currently, 45 percent of Democratic voters name Biden as having the best chance to defeat Trump, the same percentage that said this in July. He is followed by Sanders at 14 percent and Warren at 12 percent.

On a related question, however, Biden’s advantage mostly disappears. Asked who would make the best president, regardless of which candidate has the best chance to defeat Trump, Biden still has an edge, but with 24 percent. On this measure, 20 percent pick Warren and 16 percent choose Sanders.

The Post-ABC poll does, however, show Biden’s support is rooted in more than electability. Among his supporters, roughly 8 in 10 have a strongly favorable view of him, and 7 in 10 say he would be the best president if elected.

The poll was conducted by telephone Sept. 2-5 among a random national sample of US adults. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 5.5 percentage points.