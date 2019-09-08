Tom Steyer qualifies for October debates, bringing field to 11

With three qualifying polls already under his belt and the fourth published Sunday, Steyer has now secured a spot in the debates next month, scheduled for Oct. 15 and possibly Oct. 16, in a location to be announced in Ohio.

To make the cut, candidates must procure donations from 130,000 people and earn 2 percent support in four qualifying polls. Steyer fell one poll short of qualifying for the third Democratic debate in Houston this week. But the Democratic National Committee’s rules allow polls to carry over and count toward qualification for the fourth set of debates.

Tom Steyer, the billionaire and former hedge fund investor turned impeachment activist, became the 11th Democratic presidential candidate to qualify for the October debates on Sunday after a new poll showed him with 2 percent support in Nevada.

Only 10 candidates earned enough support to appear in this week’s debate, and they will all appear on a single stage Thursday night. But with 11 candidates now qualified for the October event, the DNC may split that debate across two nights, as it did for the first two sets of debates in June and July. The committee has not yet indicated whether it will do so.

New York Times

Pompeo continues ducking questions about Senate race

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo continued to deflect questions Sunday about his political future, declining to swear off a run for the Senate from his home state of Kansas next year.

Pompeo, who represented the southern portion of central Kansas for six years in the House before joining President Trump’s Cabinet, has been Senate Republican leaders’ top choice to replace Pat Roberts, a retiring Republican senator. They believe he could clear the GOP field and easily win the general election.

Pompeo, who served as Trump’s CIA director before getting confirmed as secretary of state in April 2018, reiterated Sunday that he is focused on being America’s top diplomat. But he appeared to leave open the possibility that he would run if the president wanted him to.

‘‘I’ve said this repeatedly, as long as President Trump wants me to be a secretary of state, I will do what I’ve been doing for the last, goodness, almost year and a half now, focus on trying to deliver security for the American people. It’s my mission every day,’’ Pompeo said on ABC’s ‘‘This Week.’’

‘‘I’m focused on what I’m doing,’’ Pompeo said on Fox News Sunday, prompting the host, Chris Wallace, to ask what he would do if Trump wanted him to run for Senate.

‘‘Goodness knows, Chris. These are impossible to answer,’’ Pompeo replied.

Pompeo appeared on all five major Sunday political talk shows, in part to speak on the status of peace talks with the Taliban and the Afghan government following Trump’s Saturday night announcement that he called off secretive talks slated to happen Sunday at Camp David.

But the Senate race questions continue to follow Pompeo, partly because of his nuanced answers and partly because of his repeated travels back to Kansas.

Washington Post

Trump to visit Baltimore on Thursday

Just weeks after lambasting Baltimore as a ‘‘disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,’’ President Trump will visit the Maryland city to huddle with congressional Republicans, a gathering that could draw local protests and reignite an ugly feud between the White House and the black-majority locality.

The White House confirmed Sunday that Trump would address House Republicans at their biennial retreat this Thursday. Republican lawmakers and aides — who chose the city for their three-day gathering before Trump decried it as ‘‘the Worst in the USA’’ — weren’t sure the president would want to attend.

Trump’s attendance could elate GOP lawmakers still licking their wounds from last fall’s midterm shellacking by the Democrats, who took the House majority. But it could also spark protests from residents and local leaders who are still simmering over Trump’s attacks on their city and don’t want him there.

Trump’s offensive on Baltimore started in late July, when he took to Twitter to accuse Representative Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat, the House Oversight Committee chairman, of being a ‘‘brutal bully.’’ Cummings’ panel has unearthed deficiencies in the administration, including shortfalls in the security-clearance process at the White House and concerns about Trump’s decision to give his son-in-law Jared Kushner access to the nation’s top secrets.

Cummings has also been investigating whether Trump has tried to enrich himself while in office by steering business to his hotels.

But Trump didn’t limit his attacks to the Baltimore congressman; he decried the entire area Cummings represents — a predominantly black constituency — as being ‘‘dangerous & filthy’’ and a place ‘‘no human being would want to live.’’

City officials pushed back on Trump’s comments forcefully. Cummings, a vocal critic of Trump’s, invited him to visit to dispel his assumptions about the city.

Now, Trump will do just that, albeit not with Cummings.

Washington Post

Air Force Alaska crew did not favor Trump Scottish hotel

Military officials are disputing a report that claims a joint Air Force and Alaska Air National Guard unit on a routine mission to Kuwait went miles out of their way to spend the night at a resort in Scotland owned by President Trump.

Politico first reported that the military transport that took off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage in March spent the night at the Turnberry resort, about 50 miles outside Glasgow.

The disclosure comes as Trump last week denied he had any role in Vice President Mike Pence’s booking a room at a Trump resort in Ireland or Attorney General William Barr’s booking at holiday party at a Trump property in Washington, D.C., actions which Democrats and critics claim enrich the president at taxpayers’ expense.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has opened an investigation into the matter.

Military flights making stopovers in Scotland are not unusual, and there were no rooms closer to the airport, an Air Force spokesman said Saturday in an e-mailed statement to the Associated Press.

‘‘As our aircrews serve on these international airlift missions, they follow strict guidelines on contracting for hotel accommodations and all expenditures of taxpayer dollars,’’ Brigadier General Edward Thomas wrote.

The routine airlift mission was on a C-17 shared by the Air Force and the Alaska Air National Guard at the Anchorage base. The crew on this flight consisted of seven active-duty Air Force and Alaska Air National Guard members.

The flight took off from Anchorage on March 13, making stops at bases in Nevada and New Hampshire before going to Glasgow Prestwick Airport and eventually Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait. The crew was back in Alaska on March 19.

A local government contractor made the Scotland reservations, and indicated there was not a room closer to the airport than the Trump resort, 54 miles away, Thomas said.

That, Thomas said, was not a remarkable distance to travel to receive the government rate for the rooms.

He said the Trump resort had rooms for $136 a night, cheaper than a Marriott, which charged $161 a night. However, he said both are under the per diem rate of $166.

Associated Press