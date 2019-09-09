‘‘The same experts who got us to where we are right now are going to find a way to extract him,’’ Coast Guard Captain John Reed said.

But the exhilaration of rescuing three South Koreans was tempered by the realization a fourth crew member was still trapped in an engineering compartment on a different deck.

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Coast Guard rescuers pulled trapped crew members from a capsized cargo ship on Monday, finding them alive more than a day after the vessel overturned while leaving a Georgia port.

The Golden Ray, a giant auto carrier, rolled onto its side early Sunday as it was leaving Brunswick, bound for Baltimore.

Advertisement

In the hours immediately after the accident, the Coast Guard lifted 20 crew members into helicopters before determining that smoke and flames and unstable cargo made it too risky to venture farther inside the vessel. Officials were also concerned about the stability of the ship, which was carrying 4,000 vehicles, some of which may have broken loose.

That left responders looking for the remaining four crew members. At first, Reed said, rescuers were unsure if noise they were hearing was vehicles crashing around. But by dawn Monday, they were confident the knocks were responses to their own taps.

‘‘It was outstanding when I heard the news this morning that we had taps back throughout the night,’’ Reed said, saying it helped rescuers find the right sport on the 656-foot vessel.

On Monday morning, rescuers landed on the side of the Golden Ray and rappelled down the hull. Lieutenant Lloyd Heflin, who was coordinating the search, said they found three men in a room close to the propeller shaft. Responders began drilling, starting with a 3-inch hole. Coast Guard officials brought the ship’s chief engineer, who was rescued Sunday, to the ship to translate, and found the three men were ‘‘on board and OK.’’

Advertisement

Reed said rescuers passed food and water through the hole, which also provided air to the propeller room, which Reed said was hotter than outside, where the high was 93 degrees.

Responders eventually made an opening large enough to help the men climb out.

The Golden Ray was stuck in a shipping channel, closing one of the busiest US seaports. One ship was unable to leave port, and four more were lined up waiting to come in, according to the ship-tracking website Marine Traffic.

A statement from the South Korea foreign ministry said the crew members were isolated in an engine room. It said 10 South Koreans and 13 Filipinos had been on board, along with a US harbor pilot, when the ship began tilting.

Position records show the ship arrived in Brunswick Saturday evening from Jacksonville, Fla. It left the dock shortly after midnight and was underway only 23 minutes before it stopped in the mouth of the harbor and capsized, according to satellite data recorded by Marine Traffic.

The Coast Guard said it was notified at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

The cause of the capsizing remained under investigation. Marine Traffic shows that the Golden Ray overturned as it was passed by another car carrier entering St. Simons Sound. At the time, skies were clear and the weather calm, with a breeze of 5 miles per hour, according to National Weather Service records.

Many of those rescued were taken to the International Seafarers’ Center in Brunswick. Sailors arrived with only what they were wearing when rescued.

Advertisement

A restaurant donated a meal, and the volunteer-run center provided clothes, toiletries, and Bibles. A priest said Mass for the sailors Sunday afternoon before they were taken to a hotel.

‘‘They were all in relatively good spirits,’’ said the center’s executive director, Vicki West. ‘‘We just do anything we can to be their little respite in the storm.’’

The ship channel was closed to traffic, with a safety zone of a half-mile around the Golden Ray.

The vessel is owned by Hyundai Glovis, which carries cars for automakers Hyundai, Kia and others.

Nearly 614,000 vehicles and heavy machinery units moved across Brunswick’s docks in the 2019 fiscal year, which ended June 30, according to the Georgia Ports Authority.

___