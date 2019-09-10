Assistant US .Attorney Brandon Van Grack issued the notice as the government and Flynn’s new defense team escalated their legal fight in Washington over Flynn’s request that a court throw out his prosecution because of alleged misconduct by prosecutors in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The sentencing date was set on the same day that Trump’s third and most recent national security adviser, John Bolton, was fired.

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Tuesday set sentencing for Dec. 18 for President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn as prosecutors warned they reserved the option to recommend prison time instead of probation for Flynn.

US District Judge Emmet Sullivan set an Oct. 31 hearing to weigh Flynn’s allegations about the behavior, which his defense said would ‘‘exonerate’’ him and cause his prosecution to collapse because of what they contend was ‘‘egregious government misconduct’’ in withholding unspecified classified and other evidence they assert would help his case.

But Sullivan pressed Flynn’s team about the relevance of its claims, and said both sides would have to ponder how to proceed if the government stands by its position that no such evidence exists.

Flynn pleaded guilty on Dec. 1, 2017, to lying to the FBI about contacts with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, becoming one of the first Trump associates to cooperate and the highest-ranking official charged in Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

However, Flynn switched defense teams earlier this year, and in an Aug. 30 filing, his new attorney Sidney Powell launched a broadside attack on the investigation into the former three-star general and asked Sullivan to find prosecutors in contempt for allegedly withholding information.

In the filing, Flynn’s current lawyers accused elements of the FBI, CIA, and Pentagon of trying ‘‘to smear him as an ‘agent of Russia, ’ ’’ leaking information regarding classified intercepts of his calls with Kislyak or engaging in other ‘‘malevolent conduct’’ to coerce his plea.

They also said the government had denied them security clearances to review unspecified classified documents Flynn’s team contends exist that ‘‘almost certainly relate’’ to his case.

Prosecutors said Flynn, 60, has completed his cooperation and previously said they would recommend a sentence with no prison time. They said in filings that ‘‘the government has exceeded its discovery and disclosure obligations in this matter.’’

Prosecutors led by former Mueller team member Van Grack, one of those accused by Flynn’s team of improper conduct, said the government had turned over 22,000 pages of documents before Flynn’s plea and ‘‘is not aware of any classified information that requires disclosures to the defendant or his counsel’’ as asserted by the defense.

Sullivan has in the past heatedly rejected suggestions by Flynn’s initial defense team that Flynn might have been duped into lying to the FBI about his conversations with Kislyak, noting that Flynn had pleaded guilty and made multiple sworn admissions of wrongdoing.

‘‘Arguably, you sold your country out,’’ Sullivan told Flynn during his initially scheduled sentencing hearing on Dec. 18, 2018. Sullivan cited Flynn’s admissions that he hid the substance of talks with Kislyak and lied when he said he did not know the extent of the Turkish government’s involvement in work his firm had obtained and when he claimed an op-ed he wrote for the Turkish president’s benefit was done at his own initiative.

Flynn’s plea revealed he was in touch with senior Trump transition officials before and after his communications with the ambassador. The preinauguration communications with Kislyak involved efforts to blunt Obama administration policy decisions on sanctions on Russia and a United Nations resolution on Israel, according to his plea.

Flynn also admitted he did not truthfully answer on Jan. 24, four days after Trump was inaugurated, when the FBI asked him about the nature and extent of his December conversations with the Russians.

The lies — which prosecutors said Flynn repeated to Vice President Mike Pence — ultimately cost Flynn his job as national security adviser.

Flynn’s indictment and plea papers did not identify which senior Trump transition officials he consulted with, saying only that he told prosecutors that a ‘‘very senior member of the Presidential Transition Team’’ had directed him to contact officials from foreign governments, including Russia, about the UN resolution.

People familiar with the contacts indicated that includes consultation with Jared Kushner. Trump’s son-in-law.

Flynn also admitted that before speaking with Kislyak, he called a senior transition official at the Mar-a-Lago resort to discuss what to say about US sanctions. The senior transition official is not identified in records, Mueller’s final report identified the official as K.T. McFarland, a onetime Flynn deputy.

McFarland, who initially denied to FBI agents ever talking to Flynn about sanctions in the call, subsequently revised her statement and told investigators they may have discussed sanctions, The Washington Post reported.