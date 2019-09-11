Coming this Friday night: the spookiest full moon in 13 years, and the first Friday the 13th full moon since January 2006.

This full moon, most commonly known as the harvest moon, will appear much smaller than most. That’s because the moon will be at apogee, or the farthest point in its roughly four-week orbit. Timeanddate.com estimates a ‘‘micromoon’’ appears 14 percent smaller and 30 percent dimmer than the widely reported ‘‘supermoons’’ that dominate the news.

Though there is no universal definition governing what qualifies as a supermoon or micromoon, Time and Date says micromoons must be more than 251,655 miles away from Earth. Friday night’s moon will be 816 miles farther than that.