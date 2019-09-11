Purdue Pharma, manufacturer of blockbuster painkiller OxyContin, has reached a tentative settlement with 22 state attorneys general and more than 2,000 cities and counties that have sued the company over its role in fueling the opioid crisis of the past two decades, sources said Wednesday.

The executive committee of lawyers representing the cities, counties and other groups in a consolidated federal lawsuit against Purdue and other drug companies is recommending that the deal be accepted. But some attorneys general, who have sued Purdue and its controlling family, the Sacklers, in state courts are still opposed to a deal.

Under terms of a plan that has been under discussion for months, the Sacklers would relinquish control of their company. Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma would declare bankruptcy and be resurrected as a trust whose main purpose would be to combat the opioid epidemic.