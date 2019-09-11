BEDMINSTER, N.J. — The man charged with breaking into singer Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island mansion is also accused of causing more than $20,000 worth of damage to President Trump’s New Jersey golf course.

The Somerset County prosecutor said an employee at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster observed a spinning vehicle ‘‘doing doughnuts’’ on the 11th hole on Sept. 3. A vehicle was also spotted on Sept. 8 making circular patterns at the 13th hole.

A partial license plate number led police on Tuesday to charge 26-year-old Richard McEwan of Milford with criminal mischief.