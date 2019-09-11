BEDMINSTER, N.J. — The man charged with breaking into singer Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island mansion is also accused of causing more than $20,000 worth of damage to President Trump’s New Jersey golf course.
The Somerset County prosecutor said an employee at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster observed a spinning vehicle ‘‘doing doughnuts’’ on the 11th hole on Sept. 3. A vehicle was also spotted on Sept. 8 making circular patterns at the 13th hole.
A partial license plate number led police on Tuesday to charge 26-year-old Richard McEwan of Milford with criminal mischief.
McEwan was not wearing shoes when he was arrested in Swift’s Watch Hill, R.I., beachfront mansion last month.
Police said he told them that he was taught to take his shoes off when entering someone’s home, to be polite.