COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A gay married couple in Maryland sued Thursday to challenge the State Department’s refusal to recognize the US citizenship of their infant daughter, who was born in Canada via a surrogate this year.

The federal lawsuit says a State Department policy discriminates against same-sex married couples and unlawfully treats their children as if they were born out of wedlock.

An attorney for the plaintiffs, Roee Kiviti and Adiel Kiviti, said their suit is the fourth such challenge to the policy.