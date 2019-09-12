A married couple charged with murder who escaped from a prison van last month, prompting a nationwide

hunt, have been captured in Arizona, authorities said Thursday.

Susan and Blane Barksdale were discovered hiding out at a residence inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona, and were taken into custody by the US Marshals Service and the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office after more than two weeks on the run.

The couple, suspected of killing a 72-year-old Tucson man and burning down his house, were captured after the marshals placed Blane Barksdale on its Top 15 Most Wanted list Monday, offering $35,000 in rewards.