‘‘Defendants do not bring this motion lightly,” the lawyers wrote in a filing Saturday morning on behalf of some of the nation’s biggest drug distributors and retailers, but no drug manufacturers. ‘‘Taken as a whole and viewed objectively, the record clearly demonstrates that recusal is necessary.’’

The request comes after a series of rulings against the companies by US District Judge Dan Aaron Polster in the landmark trial slated to begin Oct. 21.

Drug companies facing more than 2,000 lawsuits over their alleged roles in the opioid epidemic demanded Saturday that the federal judge overseeing the case step aside, questioning his impartiality because he has consistently urged both sides to settle the case.

The lawyers contended Polster has overstepped his authority and created the appearance of bias. They cited his statements since the beginning of the case encouraging settlement so that money for badly-needed drug treatment and other services could go quickly to communities hard hit by the opioid epidemic.

With just two counties “seeking $8 billion in cash for so-called ‘abatement,’ the Court has determined that it, not a jury, has the discretion to decide how much money defendants may pay to government agencies for medical treatment and other addiction-related services and initiatives,’’ the drug companies wrote.

Polster could not be reached for comment.

Lawyers for the more than 2,000 cities, towns, counties, and tribal communities suing the drug industry called the attempt to remove Polster a desperate move. The lead plaintiffs’ lawyers said in a statement they ‘‘remain confident the judiciary will swiftly respond to yet another attempt by the opioid defendants to delay the trial.”

The plaintiffs have demanded the drug companies, including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, pay billions of dollars for the damage they allegedly caused. Since 1999, more than 200,000 people have overdosed on prescription narcotics, and another 200,000 have died from overdoses of heroin and illegal fentanyl, according to government data.

Two Ohio counties, Cuyahoga and Summit, are scheduled to begin trial next month as test cases to determine how other plaintiffs and defendants may fare before a jury.

As of now, they would face off against drug distributors McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, and Henry Schein; manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Teva Pharmaceuticals; and retail drugstore chain Walgreens.

Two law professors called the defendants’ motion unusual and saw little chance it would succeed.

The law that authorizes large, consolidated cases like this one — known as ‘‘multidistrict litigation” — explicitly recognizes that judges would use the opportunity to encourage settlements, said Carl Tobias, a professor at Richmond University College of Law.

‘‘Judges overseeing MDLs are supposed to encourage settlement and most MDLs end with settlements’’ for the majority of plaintiffs, Tobias wrote in an e-mail.

Alexandra Lahav, a professor at the University of Connecticut School of Law, agreed. ‘‘It is a highly unusual motion and not one that I think can win.”