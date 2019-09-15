The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says in a Sunday night advisory that Hurricane Humberto is about 785 miles west of Bermuda and moving northeast at 3 miles per hour. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour.

The hurricane center expects Humberto’s outer bands to drop 1 to 2 inches of rain on the northwest Bahamas. It says swells from Humberto may cause ‘‘life-threatening surf and rip current conditions’’ in the northwest Bahamas and the US coast from east-central Florida to North Carolina over the next few days.