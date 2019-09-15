A weekend for winding down summer at the Jersey Shore turned into a mass casualty scene Saturday evening when at least two decks on a three-story rental home collapsed onto each other, the authorities said.

At least 21 people were injured in the episode, including an unspecified number of firefighters who had come to Wildwood, N.J., for the annual New Jersey Firemen’s Convention, according to hospital and local officials.

Two of the victims were characterized as trauma patients, with one airlifted by helicopter and a second scheduled to be transferred by ambulance to hospitals in the area, said Susan Staeger, a spokeswoman for Cape Regional Health System in Cape May Court House, N.J.