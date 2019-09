■ Correction: Because of editing and reporting errors, the names of the Berklee College of Music and the Syncro Sound studio on Newbury Street were misidentified in the obituary of singer/songwriter Ric Ocasek in some editions of Monday’s Globe. The Globe regrets the errors.

