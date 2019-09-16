CHICAGO — A pigeon apparently didn’t think much of a lawmaker’s ideas to address a messy situation at a Chicago Transit Authority stop known by some as ‘‘pigeon poop station.’’

WBBM-TV reports that one of the birds did its business on the head of Democratic state Rep. Jaime Andrade as he was discussing the problem with a reporter outside of the Irving Park Blue Line station.

During the interview, Andrade rubbed the top of his head and said, ‘‘I think they just got me.’’ They did.