‘‘The White House has directed that I not disclose the substance of any discussion with the president or his advisers to protect executive branch confidentiality,’’ he said. ‘‘I recognize this is not my privilege, but I am respecting the White House’s decision.’’

Lewandowski, who worked as Trump’s presidential campaign manager but never for him in the White House, said Tuesday he was respecting the White House’s wishes that he not answer questions about his conversations with the president as Democrat after Democrat pressed him for answers.

WASHINGTON — Corey Lewandowski dodged House Democrats’ questions about a key episode of potential obstruction of justice laid out in the special counsel’s report, frustrating lawmakers during a House Judiciary hearing and striking a defiant tone that received immediate praise from the president.

But it was Lewandowski’s attitude that most infuriated panel Democrats — even prompting a threat of contempt from Representative David Cicilline of Rhode Island. Time after time, Lewandowski tried to show that this was his performance and that he was the man in control, even tweeting from the room about his possible 2020 bid for the Senate and lecturing a congressman for saying the tooth fairy wasn’t real.

‘‘New website just launched to help a potential senate run. Sign up now!’’ he wrote during a panel break, a reference to his potential challenge to Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Democrat of New Hampshire.

Democrats, meanwhile, chided him for being disrespectful and filibustering their hearing. ‘‘Mr. Lewandowski, you’re like a fish being cleaned with a spoon; it’s very hard to get an answer out of you,’’ said Representative Hank Johnson of Georgia. Added a frustrated Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas: ‘‘This is the House Judiciary Committee! Not a house party!’’

‘‘This is my time,’’ yelled the usually even-tempered Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington, when Lewandowski talked over her. ‘‘You are a witness before the Judiciary Committee. Please act like it!’’

The hearing was the first under the committee’s new rules as it weighs whether to draft articles of impeachment against Trump. House Democrats subpoenaed Lewandowski to testify about potential obstruction of justice episodes described in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

According to the Mueller report, Trump personally asked Lewandowski to persuade then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to limit the special counsel’s investigation. Lewandowski never delivered the message, the report found — instead passing it off to another Trump official.

But if Democrats were hoping to elicit more information from him to build their impeachment case, Lewandowski dashed those hopes quickly. He set the tone in his opening statement, mocking Democrats and ridiculing what he called the ‘‘fake Russia collusion narrative.’’

Throughout the hearing, it was clear Lewandowski was playing to an audience of one: the president. The combative former campaign aide extolled Trump for ‘‘receiv[ing] more votes than any candidate in the history of the Republican Party,’’ lavishing praise on him for creating a ‘‘historical movement.’’

Lewandowski also took a swipe at Trump’s 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton, and her handling of e-mails, and criticized the ‘‘Obama-Biden administration’’ for its inability to stop Russia election interference — dropping the name of the former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate.

‘‘Donald Trump was a private citizen and had no more responsibility than I did to protect the 2016 election,’’ he said. ‘‘That fell to the Obama-Biden administration, and they failed.”

Trump, who was watching the hearing, hailed the performance.

‘‘Such a beautiful Opening Statement by Corey Lewandowski! Thank you Corey!’’ he tweeted.

But even getting Lewandowski to confirm what he told Mueller proved tricky. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York tried to ask him about a key meeting with Trump detailed in the Mueller report, but Lewandowski wanted to see the specific language before he would answer any questions.

‘‘Do you not have an independent recollection?’’ Nadler asked, flabbergasted that he couldn’t — or wouldn’t — remember.

Jackson Lee was next and had no better luck. She tried to ask Lewandowski about why Trump went to him and not others in the White House to try to get Sessions to limit the scope of the Mueller investigation. But Lewandowski once again wouldn’t go there.

‘‘I’m respecting the executive branch privilege of confidentiality,’’ he said, causing Jackson Lee to explode in anger: ‘‘You are obviously here to block any truth,’’ she said. ‘‘He called you to do his dirty work for him!”

Democrats privately wondered whether Lewandowski’s desire for a Trump endorsement was one of the reasons he was so defiant.

The back-and-forth prompted Nadler to jump in to accuse Lewandowski of obstructing the committee’s work. An angry Cicilline agreed, suggesting the panel should hold Lewandowski in contempt.

Nadler said that he’d take the proposal under consideration and that the staff was considering the next steps.