If confirmed by official results, the outcome would be a clear disappointment to Netanyahu, an indomitable campaigner who blitzed the country through the final hours of the race. With two of his allied right-wing religious parties falling short, political analysts could identify no ready path for the prime minister to continue in office.

After a frantic final push by the candidates to get voters to the ballot box for the second time since April, Netanyahu’s Likud Party appeared to be tied or narrowly trailing its main rival, the Blue and White party led by former Army chief of staff Benny Gantz, exit polls showed.

TEL AVIV — Voters in Israel’s do-over election on Tuesday left both of the main parties well short of a majority in Parliament, unofficial exit polls reported, likely teeing up weeks of political horse trading and prolonged uncertainty over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s future.

Advertisement

Official results of the voting were expected to begin trickling out Wednesday.

The official Likud election party in Tel Aviv began loudly — some supporters rushed in carrying a ‘‘Trump 2020’’ banner to celebrate Netanyahu’s close ties to the US president. But the hall became quieter after the release of the polls, soon emptying out.

‘‘It doesn’t look good,’’ said Henry Kadosh, 73, from the city of Rishon Lezion.

Few Likud members, though, were willing to count out Netanyahu, who has proved to be one of Israel’s great political combatants and a vaunted political escape artist.

‘‘We know there is wishful thinking that Netanyahu will step down, but that’s not going to happen,’’ Minister of Regional Cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi said over loud pop music in the echoing convention hall.

More likely, Hanegbi said, was an outcome most Israelis would dread: months of political gridlock leading to a third election.

But standing nearby, political journalist and Netanyahu biographer Anshel Pfeffer suggested that the result spelled deep trouble for the political icon universally known here as ‘‘Bibi.’’

Advertisement

‘‘This is the first time in 10 years that there are signs the spell of Netanyahu is breaking,’’ Pfeffer said.

While Israeli exit polls have a mixed record of accurately predicting election results, the three polls would have to be egregiously incorrect for either of the leading parties to actually approach an outright majority.

Speaking early Wednesday morning to a crowd of supporters, Gantz vowed not to give up the fight against Netanyahu. ‘‘According to the results right now, Netanyahu didn’t manage to finish his mission,’’ he said.

The exit polls gave heart to Gantz supporters, even as they acknowledged that the polls are notoriously imprecise and that the close vote could mean months of uncertainty. The country’s complex coalition rules will allow multiple parties to play a part in assembling a governing coalition, but Gantz’s team has concluded that he is well positioned to get the first crack at building one.

‘‘I’m very excited, and these are good results for us,’’ said Blue and White strategist David Berkovish at the party’s Tel Aviv election gathering. ‘‘But we need to be patient to see the real numbers. Israel is split in the middle, and it shows, election after election.’’

The race largely came down to a referendum on the political future of Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.

After failing to form a government following a similarly close vote in April, Netanyahu forced the extraordinary second election.

Advertisement

He campaigned fiercely, trumpeting his close relationship with both Presidents Trump and Vladimir Putin and unspooling a string of controversial pronouncements, from pledging to annex parts of the West Bank to claiming widespread voting fraud in Arab precincts.

‘‘Assuming the numbers hold, this almost Bibi’s worst nightmare,’’ said Aaron David Miller, a longtime Israel specialist and senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. ‘‘This is guy who has pulled many rabbits out his hat, but I think the magic is gone.’’

Early Wednesday morning, Netanyahu addressed a small crowd of supporters in Tel Aviv, where he called for the formation of a new “Zionist’’ government that excludes Arab parties.

‘‘There will not be and there cannot be a government that leans on Arab, anti-Zionist parties,’’ he said.

Netanyahu’s campaign repeatedly questioned the loyalty of Israel’s Arab citizens.

Among the surprise results was an apparent surge in support for the Arab parties, which could win as many as 15 seats in the Knesset.

Such a showing would be historic.

In an interview with Israel’s Channel 13 television, Ayman Odeh, the chairman of the Joint List and a current Arab member of the Knesset, said he believed Netanyahu’s repeated attacks inspired more Arabs to vote than ever before.

‘‘There is no other prime minister who incited against us like Netanyahu. All of them put together didn’t incite against us like Netanyahu did on his own,’’ he said.

‘‘The Arab citizens undoubtedly felt that they became a persecuted minority.’’

Advertisement

Standing in the middle of the coming blizzard of deal-making is former defense minister Avigdor Liberman, a onetime Netanyahu ally who in the spring denied Likud the majority it needed by one seat. Liberman, a Moldovan-born former bouncer, appears to have won enough seats for his own secular nationalist faction Yisrael Beteinu to once again play the role of kingmaker.

Liberman, speaking late on Tuesday, urged the formation of a unity government that would include Likud, Blue and White, and his party. Gantz and other centrists have said they would only serve in a coalition with Likud if someone other than Netanyahu led the party. Liberman stopped short of announcing whom he would endorse as prime minister.

‘‘Both security- and economywise, this is an emergency,’’ Liberman told supporters.

By midnight, Israel’s boisterous commentariat was buzzing with all the possible coalitions that could emerge in coming weeks. For Reuven Hazan, a professor of political science at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, the most likely scenario was a negotiation period in which one of the various stubborn contenders would have to reconsider their earlier stances.

‘‘Somebody is going to have to stray from their campaign promises,’’ he said. ‘‘It either has to be Liberman willing to join a Netanyahu government, or Gantz willing to govern with Netanyahu, or it has to be Likud deciding it would rather be in government without Netanyahu than out of government with Netanyahu.’’

Analysts were unsure how the unusual do-over campaign, largely unfolding over the summer holidays, would affect voter turnout, which typically nears 70 percent. Public transportation is free on Election Day, and many workers get the day off.

Advertisement

Voter turnout on Tuesday was measured at 69.4 percent, an increase of 1.5 percentage points from turnout in April.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.