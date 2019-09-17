The move sets up a legal battle between the federal government and the nation’s most populous state, which for decades has exercised authority to put in place more stringent fuel economy standards. Thirteen states and the District of Columbia have vowed to adopt California’s standards if they diverge from the federal government’s, as have several major automakers.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration will revoke California’s right to set stricter air pollution for cars and light trucks on Wednesday, according to two senior administration officials, as part of a larger effort to weaken an Obama-era climate policy curbing greenhouse gas emissions from the nation’s auto fleet.

Advertisement

Last year, the Environmental Protection Agency and Transportation Department proposed taking away the waiver California received under the Obama administration to set tailpipe emissions for cars and light-duty trucks, as part of a rule that would freeze mileage standards for these vehicles at roughly 37 miles per gallon from 2020 to 2026.

But in July, California agreed with four companies — Ford, Honda, Volkswagen, and BMW of North America — under which they pledge to produce fleets averaging nearly 50 miles per gallong by model year 2026. That is one year later than the Obama administration’s target.

Two senior officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said the administration would finalize revocation of California’s waiver Wednesday.

Trump officials are forcing automakers to choose whether they will take California’s side or the federal government’s. As part of July’s deal with the California Air Resources Board, the four carmakers agreed to support the state’s right to set its own tailpipe standards.

The EPA declined to comment Tuesday. But in a speech to the National Automobile Dealers Association, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler made his intentions clear.

‘‘We embrace federalism and the role of the states, but federalism does not mean that one state can dictate standards for the nation,’’ he said. ‘‘To borrow from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, CAFE does not stand for California Assumes Federal Empowerment.’’

Advertisement

Marlo Lewis, a senior fellow at the conservative Competitive Enterprise Institute, predicted the move would make it easier for automakers to embrace the fuel efficiency rollback.

‘‘That is the only thing that will remove the sword of Damocles over the automakers’ heads,’’ Lewis said. ‘‘The Trump administration really has to kick the bully off the playing field, and then the automakers will start talking more sensibly.’’

Environmentalists said they were prepared to challenge the administration in court.

‘‘There’s nothing in the Clean Air Act or EPA regulations providing for this unprecedented action,’’ said Martha Roberts, a senior Environmental Defense Fund lawyer. ‘‘The legislative history is explicit about broad authority for California. This is very well established legal authority.”

California has clashed with other administrations, but the state’s long-standing ability to write its own emissions standards has seldom been questioned in Washington — in part because of unique history that led to California’s authority to go its own way on air pollution.

Smog in Los Angeles was crippling at times in the 1950s and 1960s. As scientists focused on motor vehicle exhaust, state officials worked to develop the nation’s first vehicle emissions standards in 1966. The following year, the new Republican governor, Ronald Reagan, established the California Air Resources Board.

Congress granted California special status, saying it could request a ‘‘waiver’’ to require stricter tailpipe standards if it provided a compelling reason.

Advertisement

The auto industry, then as now, expressed concern over the idea of having to meet different standards in different states, but California eventually prevailed.

‘‘It was very controversial, and it was very close,’’ David Vogel, a professor emeritus at the University of California Berkeley told The Washington Post last year. ‘‘But every California legislator in Washington uniformly supported the waiver request. Every official in the state, from Reagan on down, wanted California to be able to address its very bad pollution.’’

Congress has repeatedly reaffirmed that right. And in 1977, lawmakers said other states could legally adopt California’s stricter standards.

Over time, emissions control strategies first adopted by California — catalytic converters, nitrous oxide regulations, and ‘‘check engine’’ systems, to name a few — have become standard across the country.

Over the decades, the EPA has repeatedly approved waivers for California under the Clean Air Act. The state has applied for and received more than 130 waivers over the past 50 years, according to CARB.

In late 2007, the George W. Bush administration denied the state a waiver for its tailpipe standards on the grounds that capping carbon dioxide emissions did not address a specific air pollution problem for California. The move went against the advice of agency staffers.

‘‘The Bush administration is moving forward with a clear national solution, not a confusing patchwork of state rules, to reduce America’s climate footprint from vehicles,’’ Stephen Johnson, the EPA’s then-administrator, said at the time.

Advertisement

California, along with other states, challenged the denial in court. In July 2009, after President Barack Obama took office, the EPA granted the state its waiver.