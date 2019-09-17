As he flew to California for a political fund-raising swing, Trump told reporters his shortlist:

WASHINGTON — President Trump has narrowed his list of candidates to replace John Bolton as national security adviser to five names, he said Tuesday. The list includes current and former members of his administration, but no household names.

■ Army Major General Ricky Waddell, the assistant to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who also has served as deputy national security adviser;

■ Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty, Energy Department undersecretary for nuclear security;

■ Former Bolton chief of staff Fred Fleitz;

■ Retired Army Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, who serves as the national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump praised O’Brien, with whom he has worked to try to free Americans held overseas.

‘‘I think he’s fantastic,’’ Trump said. Waddell, he noted, ‘‘I like a lot.’’

He also mentioned Kellogg, who officials have suggested is a long shot.

‘‘I love Keith Kellogg. Keith Kellogg he’s been with me from the beginning. He’s great.’’

Trump’s list does not include two names that current and former Trump administration officials had previously said were in circulation: Iran policy chief Brian Hook and Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell.

Bolton left last week after differing with Trump on several policy matters, including the president’s efforts to draw Iran into a new negotiation. Bolton said he quit; Trump said he was fired.

Trump had said he expected to name a replacement for Bolton this week, but two officials said the selection process has been complicated by the weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities, and may delay an announcement.

Trump has said it appears likely that Iran is behind the attacks but he will await more information.

Hook, a favorite of Trump son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, is deeply involved in formulating a US response and laying out options for Trump. The former Mitt Romney adviser has also come under criticism by some Trump loyalists for perceived sympathies with establishment ‘‘Never Trump’’ Republicans who opposed his outsider candidacy.

Grenell attended a dinner with Trump on Saturday amid speculation that he was in the running for Bolton’s job. A senior administration official said, however, that Grenell was in Washington because he ‘‘has been in discussions for weeks about another role the president wants him to play.’’

Administration officials requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the selection process on the record.

The candidates Trump listed are seasoned national security professionals with much lower profiles than the combative and media-savvy Bolton. That is by design, administration officials said, and is likely to solidify Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s role as the most influential Trump adviser. Pompeo and Bolton clashed frequently.

Trump’s choice is also expected to preside over a further trimming of National Security Council staff.