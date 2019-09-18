MIAMI — A mechanic accused of sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner had expressed a desire for Allah to hurt non-Muslims, stored violent Islamic State videos on his cellphone, and has a brother in Iraq possibly involved with the extremist group, according to new evidence unveiled at his bail hearing Wednesday.

US Magistrate Judge Chris McAliley cited those revelations from prosecutors in ordering pretrial detention for Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani at the hearing in Miami federal court. Alani is accused of disabling a critical navigation component on the Boeing 737, which had 150 passengers and crew aboard.

Other evidence revealed Wednesday included that Alani, 60, recently sent a $700 wire transfer to someone in Iraq, where he has extended family, and that he traveled to Iraq in March but did not disclose that to authorities.