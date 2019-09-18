MIAMI — A mechanic accused of sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner had expressed a desire for Allah to hurt non-Muslims, stored violent Islamic State videos on his cellphone, and has a brother in Iraq possibly involved with the extremist group, according to new evidence unveiled at his bail hearing Wednesday.
US Magistrate Judge Chris McAliley cited those revelations from prosecutors in ordering pretrial detention for Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani at the hearing in Miami federal court. Alani is accused of disabling a critical navigation component on the Boeing 737, which had 150 passengers and crew aboard.
Other evidence revealed Wednesday included that Alani, 60, recently sent a $700 wire transfer to someone in Iraq, where he has extended family, and that he traveled to Iraq in March but did not disclose that to authorities.
Prosecutors also presented evidence that Alani has a brother in Iraq who may be involved with the Islamic State extremist group, as well as statements Alani made about wishing Allah would use ‘‘divine powers’’ to harm non-Muslims. Alani had videos on his cellphone depicting Islamic State mass murders, according to prosecutors.
Alani is a naturalized US citizen from Iraq who has worked as an airline mechanic for 30 years, with no prior criminal record. He’s not charged with a terror-related crime, but Assistant US Attorney Maria Medetis said the potential links to the Islamic State give rise to the possibility that his actions had a darker purpose beyond what he insisted was a labor issue.
