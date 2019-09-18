OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — An explosion in the boiler room of a Maryland school has injured a child and two adults.
The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that officials didn’t specify the severity of the child’s injury. The adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
An email from a school spokeswoman to parents said a boiler room explosion blew off the top part of a building’s smokestack.
The explosion occurred outside Baltimore at the McDonogh School in Owings Mills. The school was founded in 1873 as a farm school for poor boys and now enrolls about 1,400 students and nearly 200 full-time faculty members.
Advertisement
The fire department has been reviewing the stability of the part of the building where the explosion occurred.
Some aerials of smoke tower at McDonogh School where Baltimore County Fire & Police report two adults, one child injured from a smoke tower explosion. Waiting on information regarding. media staging area. @wbaltv11 @WRC @BaltCoFire pic.twitter.com/RmvLBO4xMm— Megan Pringle (@MeganWBAL) September 18, 2019
A child and two adults were injured after an explosion that toppled a smoke tower at a private school in Baltimore County, Maryland, fire officials say. https://t.co/TmPNuLuMfX— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) September 18, 2019