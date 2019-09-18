This doesn’t include the overall hit to the economy. The five-week shutdown that ended in January stole $3 billion from the economy that will not be recovered, the Congressional Budget Office estimated.

A bipartisan Senate report estimates three partial government shutdowns in the past five years cost taxpayers $3.7 billion in back pay, $338 million in other costs, and almost 15 million days, or 57,000 years, in lost productivity.

WASHINGTON — Nobody can waste big money doing nothing like Uncle Sam. When the government shuts down, even partially, its work doesn’t get done. But the costs for doing nothing are enormous.

Advertisement

‘‘Federal government shutdowns don’t save money, they actually cost taxpayers billions,” said Senator Rob Portman, Republican of Ohio. ‘‘It’s time to end government shutdowns for good.’’ He chairs the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee on investigations and released the report with Senator Thomas Carper of Delaware, the panel’s top Democrat.

Their estimates are low.

Major agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency and the departments of Agriculture, Justice, Commerce and Defense could not or did not provide shutdown data.

‘‘This raises serious questions about those agencies’ ability to perform effective oversight of its own employees,’’ a subcommittee statement said.

‘‘Government shutdowns are avoidable failures of governance that hemorrhage taxpayer dollars . . . and pose risks to our national security. The impacts can be felt in every corner of our country,’’ Carper said.

President Trump’s 35-day shutdown, from December to January, began 11 days after his televised statement that ‘‘I am proud to shut down the government for border security.’’

Others included in the report lasted 16 days in October 2013 and three days in January 2018, a total of 54 days.

No one is hurt more by shutdowns than government employees. In addition to losing the services that affect all Americans, they also face the uncertainty that comes without wages until back pay is approved.

Advertisement

‘‘The financial cost was enormous, but the human cost was even higher,’’ said J. David Cox Sr., president of the American Federation of Government Employees. ‘‘The stress on families, kids, marriages, the homes and cars lost, the medical care foregone — shutdowns are nothing but pain and loss.’’

The White House Office of Management and Budget did not respond to a request for comment.

Shutdowns occur when the president and Congress can’t agree on funding for agencies. Budgets should be enacted by Oct. 1 each year, but that hasn’t happened in more than 20 years. Instead, the government has been funded through temporary measures, called continuing resolutions.

But Congress often can’t even agree on temporary funding in time to keep agencies open. The subcommittee compiled a list of what happens to services during shutdowns, including:

■ Canceling immigration hearings.

■ Suspending recalls of dangerous products.

■ Closing IRS walk-in assistance centers.

■ Stopping FDA work on food safety, medical equipment, and vaccines.

■ Halting Small Business Administration assistance to small companies.

■ Ceasing National Transportation Safety Board accident investigations.

■ Blocking US Geological Survey work against invasive species in the Great Lakes.

■ Shutting Department of Veterans Affairs hotl ines, vocational rehabilitation, and educational services.

To avoid shutdowns, Portman and Carper said, Congress should maintain a regular, annual budget process to allow agencies to effectively plan and to avoid ‘‘any possibility of a lapse in funding,’’ and establish automatic short-term funding measures for agencies whose budgets are not approved.

Advertisement

The government’s next fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

‘‘Now, Congress has three few weeks to work together to fund the government to avoid another shutdown,’’ Carper said. ‘‘Democrats and Republicans must come together, stop governing through continuing resolutions that are woefully inefficient, and do our most basic job by ensuring that our government has the funds it needs to operate.’’