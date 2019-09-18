Question’s about Biden’s age and mental acuity, in particular, have become part of the conversation in the Democratic nominating process. He is currently 76, while Sanders is 78.

Carter did not mention any of the current presidential candidates in his comments, but two leading Democratic contenders — former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont — would turn 80 while in office if elected.

President Carter expressed doubt Tuesday night that he would have been able to handle the presidency at age 80, saying the job requires being ‘‘very flexible with your mind’’ and suggesting that there should be an age limit.

Carter, who turns 95 next month, was asked during an event at the Carter Center in Atlanta what it would take for him to run for president again. The questioner noted that Grover Cleveland had served two nonconsecutive terms in the late 19th century.

‘‘I hope there’s an age limit,’’ Carter said with a big grin as he sat next to his wife, Rosalynn.

‘‘You know, if I were just 80 years old, if I was 15 years younger, I don’t believe I could undertake the duties that I experienced when I was president,’’ he said. ‘‘For one thing, you have to be very flexible with your mind. You have to be able to go from one subject to another and concentrate on each one adequately and then put them all together in a comprehensive way.’’

Trump says deal on guns 'much harder,' blames Beto O'Rourke's comments last week

President Trump said Wednesday it has become ‘‘much harder’’ to reach a deal with Democrats on gun legislation, blaming an emphatic call by former congressman Beto O’Rourke of Texas for a mandatory buyback program for assault-style weapons.

O’Rourke created one of the most memorable moments of last week’s Democratic presidential debate in Houston when he spoke passionately about a need for gun control in the wake of recent mass shootings. ‘‘Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,’’ he said, referring to his support for mandatory buybacks of war weapons.

‘‘Dummy Beto made it much harder to make a deal. Convinced many that Dems just want to take your guns away,’’ Trump said on Twitter, adding: ‘‘Will continue forward!’’

His tweet comes as Congress waits for Trump to announce what gun-related proposals he would support following a spate of mass shootings, including back-to-back massacres last month in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, said Tuesday that Congress remains ‘‘in a holding pattern’’ while awaiting guidance from the White House.

‘‘I’m still waiting for guidance from the White House about what [Trump] is comfortable signing . . . and hopefully making some progress,’’ McConnell said.

Following last week’s debate, O’Rourke said that his buyback plan would be ‘‘not voluntary.’’

Republicans seized on O’Rourke’s comments, using them to broadly paint Democrats as overly eager to confiscate firearms, while some Democrats suggested the remarks were not helpful in persuading Republicans to embrace more modest changes, such as expanding background checks for gun purchasers.

O’Rourke responded to Trump on Twitter later Wednesday morning, accusing the president of cowardice.

‘‘To be clear: We will buy back every single assault weapon,’’ he wrote. ‘‘We’ll also license every gun & do a background check on every buyer. That’s what the American people want — and deserve. The only thing stopping us from ending this epidemic is you & your cowardice. Do the right thing.’’

During a television appearance on Wednesday morning, Representative Tim Ryan of Ohio, another Democratic presidential candidate, said O’Rourke’s views shouldn’t affect the outcome of a congressional debate over gun legislation.

‘‘Beto’s not in Congress, so his opinion shouldn’t have anything to do with it,’’ Ryan said on CNN.

Omar says Trump 'put my life at risk' after he retweeted a false claim that she 'partied' on 9/11 anniversary

Representative Ilhan Omar on Wednesday accused President Trump of spreading ‘‘lies that put my life at risk’’ after the president retweeted a post falsely claiming that the Minnesota Democrat ‘‘partied on the anniversary of 9/11.’’

Omar said the video of her dancing was taken not on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks but at a Congressional Black Caucus event. Earlier Wednesday, Trump had retweeted a post by conservative actor and comedian Terrence K. Williams claiming that the video of Omar dancing was taken on the anniversary of the attacks. The original video appears to have been taken Sept. 13.

‘‘This is from a CBC event we hosted this weekend to celebrate black women in Congress,’’ Omar said in a tweet. ‘‘The President of the United States is continuing to spread lies that put my life at risk. What is Twitter doing to combat this misinformation?’’

Williams’s tweet appeared to have been taken down as of Wednesday afternoon. According to Twitter, the company did not take action on Williams’s tweet. Williams did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference took place Sept. 11-15 in Washington. Adam Green, cofounder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, tweeted the video of Omar dancing at one of the CBC events on Sept. 13. The campaign committee on Wednesday called the claim that Omar ‘‘partied’’ on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks ‘‘an abhorrent lie that endangers a member of Congress.’’

