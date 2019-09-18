HOUSTON — Imelda deluged parts of Southeast Texas with more than 12 inches of rain, but officials in Houston and surrounding communities said Wednesday that so far there have been no severe impacts from the tropical depression.

Coastal counties got the most rainfall. Some parts of the Houston area had received up to 9 inches of rain, while areas of Galveston County had received up to 10 inches.

A rain gauge from the Lower Colorado River Authority indicated that Sargent, a town of about 2,700 residents in Matagorda County, had received more than 20 inches of rain since Tuesday.