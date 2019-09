TRENTON, N.J. — A 74-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy are among three people who allegedly took turns shooting a man to death inside a New Jersey laundromat.

Mercer County prosecutors say 74-year-old Eudean McMillan, 37-year-old Darryl Parker, and the 15-year-old have been charged in the slaying of 21-year-old Geovahnie FanFan in Trenton on Monday.