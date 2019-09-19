Even if there is no deal with the White House, the Democrats’ bill is a baseline for future Democratic efforts for address prescription drug costs under a Democratic president and Senate.

The bill, designed to help Democrats replicate their 2018 success winning House control by focusing on health care, faces wide opposition from congressional Republicans. However, President Trump’s strong desire to address prescription drug costs before the 2020 election is a potential wild card that could affect its fate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled her long-awaited drug pricing bill on Thursday, which would allow the federal government to negotiate the prices of up to 250 brand-name drugs in Medicare.

The measure would require the Health and Human Services secretary to negotiate the prices of up to 250 drugs in Medicare that do not have competitors, and would impose severe financial penalties on drug companies that failed to come to an agreement. The negotiated prices would be available to all purchasers, not just Medicare beneficiaries.

But there were already signs of division among Democrats as the party’s progressive flank expressed concern the legislation did not negotiate prices on enough drugs, and it is unlikely it will gain any Republican support.

‘‘We still are watching a few things — you can have everything great in the world, but if you have a few handfuls of drugs negotiated then it’s not going to look the same to the public as something more substantive,’’ Representative Mark Pocan, a Wisconsin Democrat and co-chair of the congressional Progressive Caucus, said Wednesday.

Congressional Republicans expressed unanimity in their opposition to the measure. All 24 of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Republicans issued a joint statement criticizing the measure.

‘‘Speaker Pelosi is back at it — pushing a socialist proposal to appease her most extreme members,’’ the statement said.

Senator John Thune of South Dakota, the Senate’s no. 2 Republican, called the bill ‘‘really bad policy’’ and said it was ‘‘dead on arrival’’ in the Senate.

Nonetheless, Pelosi said Thursday she believed her proposal could gain White House support. Her office has been in conversations with White House advisers for several months about drug pricing legislation.

‘‘My conversations with the president have been about making this a priority,’’ Pelosi said. ‘‘I think we can have their cooperation.’’

Trump has already backed a more moderate drug pricing bill that was rolled out by the Senate Finance Committee in July, which also faces opposition from many Republicans.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and White House Domestic Policy director Joe Grogan met with a group of moderate House Democrats last week to discuss drug pricing measures, according to a lobbyist briefed on the meeting who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to share details.

They told the group the White House is open to Medicare drug price negotiations but supported measures that could pass the Republican-controlled Senate.

The House Democrats’ legislation proposes establishing a maximum price on negotiated drugs, based on an average of the typically lower prices paid by six other countries: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom. Those countries directly negotiate prices with manufacturers, which are almost always lower than the prices paid by Americans.

The Trump administration has its own proposal that would base the price of some Medicare drugs on an average of the lower prices paid by other countries.

The Pelosi measure would also cap seniors’ out-of-pocket prescription drug costs at $2,000 a year. And it would require drug companies that have raised their prices above the rate of inflation since 2016 to either lower their prices, or to rebate the portion above inflation back to the US Treasury.

Some of the House proposal’s provisions are similar to elements of a bipartisan Senate Finance Committee drug pricing package, which is backed by the White House but opposed by a significant number of Senate Republicans.

The Senate bill would cap out-of-pocket costs for seniors using Medicare’s prescription drug benefit, called Part D, at $3,100 a year starting in 2022, while limiting drug price increases to the rate of inflation. Drugmakers that raise their prices faster than the rate of inflation would have to pay a rebate to the federal government.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates the Senate bill would save the federal government $100 billion over 10 years. Yet that bill faces steep hurdles: A majority of the Senate Finance Committee’s Republicans opposed it in a committee vote, although it still passed. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not said whether he will bring it to the floor for a vote.