All the state attorneys general signing on to the suit are Democrats, but they represent several states that President Trump won in 2016. States joining the suit include Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, North Carolina, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

The suit represents the starting gun in a sweeping legal battle over states’ rights and climate change that is likely be resolved only once it reaches the Supreme Court. The decision could ultimately have wide-ranging repercussions affecting states’ control over their own environmental laws, the volume of pollution produced by the United States, and the future of the nation’s auto industry.

WASHINGTON — California and 23 other states on Friday filed suit against the Trump administration’s unprecedented legal reversal of the state’s authority to set its own rules on climate-warming tailpipe emissions.

The two top Trump administration officials overseeing the move proudly defended it at a Thursday morning news conference at the Washington headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency.

The abolishment of California’s stringent rule on tailpipe climate pollution — which 13 other states also follow — “meets President Trump’s commitment to establish uniform fuel economy standards for vehicles across the United States, ensuring that no state has the authority to impose its policies on everybody else in our whole country,” said Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

Should the case reach the Supreme Court while Trump remains in office — a Democratic administration would be unlikely to defend the policy in court — administration officials say they are confident they will win.

Legal experts say that view may have merit.“It’s not an environmentally friendly court,” said Michael Gerrard, an expert in environmental law at Columbia University.

The Transportation Department and the EPA will jointly revoke a legal waiver, granted to California by the administration of Barack Obama under the authority of the 1970 Clean Air Act, allowing the state to set tighter state standards for greenhouse gas emissions from vehicle tailpipes.

The move is the first of a planned one-two punch by the Trump administration to unravel one of Obama’s signature climate change policies: In the coming weeks, the EPA and Transportation Department are also expected to roll back a national Obama-era tailpipe pollution standard that was based upon the California standard.