Kushner, a senior White House adviser and President Trump’s son-in-law, is expected to attend the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh — unofficially known as ‘‘Davos in the Desert’’ — in late October, according to a list of attendees obtained by The Washington Post. The conference is at the Ritz Carlton, where Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman imprisoned hundreds of the country’s business and political leaders for months in what he called an anti-corruption campaign, as he consolidated power in the oil-rich kingdom.

Jared Kushner is expected to visit Saudi Arabia next month for an economic conference, one year after a slew of businesses and political figures boycotted the event following the grisly killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Advertisement

Kushner is likely to attend the conference but has not yet officially confirmed and would do so as part of a broader US delegation, said someone familiar with his plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue on the record.

Last year, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin withdrew from the forum amid controversy after a team of 15 Saudi agents flew to Istanbul on government aircraft in October and killed Khashoggi, a contributing columnist for The Washington Post, inside the Saudi consulate there, where he had gone to pick up documents that he needed for his planned marriage to a Turkish woman. Investigators believe the team used a bone saw to dismember him.

The Central Intelligence Agency later concluded that the Saudi crown prince ordered the killing.

Mnuchin may also attend the conference, said someone familiar with the planning, but was not included on the list of attendees obtained by The Post. A spokesman for Mnuchin did not respond to a request for comment.

In an email statement, a White House official said it was important for the administration to continue working with partners like Saudi Arabia on a range of issues, including ‘‘the recent attack on the global economy’’ — a reference to drone and missile attacks on Saudi oil facilities last weekend.