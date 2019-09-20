SALT LAKE CITY — A tour bus carrying Chinese-speaking tourists crashed near a national park in southern Utah, killing at least four people and critically injuring up to 15 others, authorities said Friday.

The morning wreck near Bryce Canyon National Park, known for its distinctive landscape of narrow red rock spires, left 12 to 15 people with ‘‘very critical injuries,’’ the Utah Highway Patrol said on Twitter.

The bus with 30 people aboard crashed near a highway rest stop about seven miles from the park entrance.